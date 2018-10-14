Watch: 16-year-old Tottenham youngster's hat-trick helps seal qualification for Ireland U19s

Troy Parrott's hat trick ensured #IRLU19's secured qualification to the #U19EURO Elite Round with a game to spare thanks to a 3-0 win over Faroe Islands in Longford yesterday! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/pC5RshpN6C — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 14, 2018

TROY PARROTT HAS established himself as one of the most promising youngsters in Irish football over the past few months and his talent was evidenced yesterday once again.

The 16-year-old, who joined Tottenham full-time from Belvedere in July and has been making good progress at the London club since, hit a 27-minute hat-trick, as a 3-0 win over Faroe Islands in Longford ultimately meant Tom Mohan’s side made it through to the Euro U19 Elite Round with a game to spare.

Two well-taken penalties and a clinical finish was enough to see off the visitors, who had kept the game scoreless in the opening 45 minutes.

That result, coupled with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s failure to defeat the Netherlands in Galway on Saturday evening, ensured the Boys in Green advanced to the next round.

The Irish side finish up this qualifying phase with a match against Netherlands on Tuesday afternoon in Longford.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: