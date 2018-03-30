Ashton, Guirado and Nonu: Toulon name star-studded side for Thomond Park

TOULON HAVE NAMED a formidable, star-studded side for tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Munster at Thomond Park [KO 3.15pm, Sky Sports].
The three-time European champions hammered Clermont 49-0 in the Top 14 last week, but head coach Fabien Galthié has made a number of changes for their visit to Limerick.
Former All Black Ma’a Nonu comes in for Malakai Fekitoa in midfield while French out-half Francois Trinh-Duc replaces Anthony Belleau in the visitors’ starting XV.
French captain Guilhem Guirado returns in the front row while Juandre Kruger starts in the second row and South African Duane Vermeulen is named at number eight in a back row alongside Facundo Isa and Raphael Lakafia.
Chris Ashton, who last week equalled the record for tries scored in a French Top 14 season when he registered his 21st of the campaign in the rout of Clermont, starts at fullback.
Johann van Graan revealed his hand earlier, with Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway and Rory Scannell all passed fit to play.
Toulon:
15. Chris Ashton
14. Josua Tuisova
13. Mathieu Bastareaud
12. Ma’a Nonu
11. Semi Radradra
10. Francois Trinh-Duc
9. Eric Escande
1. Florian Fresia
2. Guilhem Guirado
3. Marcel Van Der Merwe
4. Juandre Kruger
5. Dave Attwood
6. Raphael Lakafia
7. Facundo Isa
8. Duane Vermeulen.
Replacements:
16. Anthony Etrillard
17. Xavier Chiocci
18. Emerick Setiano
19. Romain Taofifenua
20. Anthony Belleau
21. Malakai Fekitoa
22. Alby Mathewson
23. Samu Manoa.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Timmins and Kelly cross as Leinster knock holders Munster out of B&I Cup
Connacht announce new contracts for two more players as 7 head for the exit
COMMENTS (2)