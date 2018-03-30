  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 30 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ashton, Guirado and Nonu: Toulon name star-studded side for Thomond Park

There’s no shortage of quality in the visitors’ XV.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 30 Mar 2018, 7:08 PM
23 minutes ago 1,006 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3933361
Ashton starts at fullback for the three-time European champions.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Ashton starts at fullback for the three-time European champions.
Ashton starts at fullback for the three-time European champions.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

TOULON HAVE NAMED a formidable, star-studded side for tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Munster at Thomond Park [KO 3.15pm, Sky Sports].

The three-time European champions hammered Clermont 49-0 in the Top 14 last week, but head coach Fabien Galthié has made a number of changes for their visit to Limerick.

Former All Black Ma’a Nonu comes in for Malakai Fekitoa in midfield while French out-half Francois Trinh-Duc replaces Anthony Belleau in the visitors’ starting XV.

French captain Guilhem Guirado returns in the front row while Juandre Kruger starts in the second row and South African Duane Vermeulen is named at number eight in a back row alongside Facundo Isa and Raphael Lakafia.

Chris Ashton, who last week equalled the record for tries scored in a French Top 14 season when he registered his 21st of the campaign in the rout of Clermont, starts at fullback.

Johann van Graan revealed his hand earlier, with Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway and Rory Scannell all passed fit to play.

Toulon:

15. Chris Ashton
14. Josua Tuisova
13. Mathieu Bastareaud
12. Ma’a Nonu
11. Semi Radradra
10. Francois Trinh-Duc
9. Eric Escande

1. Florian Fresia
2. Guilhem Guirado
3. Marcel Van Der Merwe
4. Juandre Kruger
5. Dave Attwood
6. Raphael Lakafia
7. Facundo Isa
8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements:

16. Anthony Etrillard
17. Xavier Chiocci
18. Emerick Setiano
19. Romain Taofifenua
20. Anthony Belleau
21. Malakai Fekitoa
22. Alby Mathewson
23. Samu Manoa.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Timmins and Kelly cross as Leinster knock holders Munster out of B&I Cup

Connacht announce new contracts for two more players as 7 head for the exit

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Back row injuries force Cullen's hand but Fardy's experience at six a major fillip
Back row injuries force Cullen's hand but Fardy's experience at six a major fillip
Scott Fardy starts in the back row for Leinster's showdown with Saracens
'The opportunity came out of nowhere': From the AIL to the Champions Cup 1/4 finals (and back again)
FOOTBALL
Mourinho has 'no problem' picking Luke Shaw despite recent criticism of defender
Mourinho has 'no problem' picking Luke Shaw despite recent criticism of defender
Klopp jokes about Can's Liverpool demands but insists contract talks remain 'open'
'If you compare him with normal people, they are still living at home with their parents'
MANCHESTER UNITED
Man City could clinch title next weekend and more Premier League talking points
Man City could clinch title next weekend and more Premier League talking points
Van Gaal: I wanted United to play like Guardiola's City
Lazio director says Man United target worth 'well over' €90m
LIVERPOOL
United and Liverpool set to meet in 107,000-capacity college football stadium
United and Liverpool set to meet in 107,000-capacity college football stadium
'It's all up for Manchester United now': An Easter collapse, Anfield and dressing-room 'f**k yous'
Liverpool legend places Salah on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo
LEINSTER
Timmins and Kelly cross as Leinster knock holders Munster out of B&amp;I Cup
Timmins and Kelly cross as Leinster knock holders Munster out of B&I Cup
Farrell and Kruis passed fit as Saracens come to Dublin fully locked and loaded
Leinster and Munster name teams for Friday's B&I Cup quarter-final showdown

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie