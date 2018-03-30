Ashton, Guirado and Nonu: Toulon name star-studded side for Thomond Park

Ashton starts at fullback for the three-time European champions.

TOULON HAVE NAMED a formidable, star-studded side for tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Munster at Thomond Park [KO 3.15pm, Sky Sports].

The three-time European champions hammered Clermont 49-0 in the Top 14 last week, but head coach Fabien Galthié has made a number of changes for their visit to Limerick.

Former All Black Ma’a Nonu comes in for Malakai Fekitoa in midfield while French out-half Francois Trinh-Duc replaces Anthony Belleau in the visitors’ starting XV.

French captain Guilhem Guirado returns in the front row while Juandre Kruger starts in the second row and South African Duane Vermeulen is named at number eight in a back row alongside Facundo Isa and Raphael Lakafia.

Chris Ashton, who last week equalled the record for tries scored in a French Top 14 season when he registered his 21st of the campaign in the rout of Clermont, starts at fullback.

Johann van Graan revealed his hand earlier, with Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway and Rory Scannell all passed fit to play.

Toulon:

15. Chris Ashton

14. Josua Tuisova

13. Mathieu Bastareaud

12. Ma’a Nonu

11. Semi Radradra

10. Francois Trinh-Duc

9. Eric Escande

1. Florian Fresia

2. Guilhem Guirado

3. Marcel Van Der Merwe

4. Juandre Kruger

5. Dave Attwood

6. Raphael Lakafia

7. Facundo Isa

8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements:

16. Anthony Etrillard

17. Xavier Chiocci

18. Emerick Setiano

19. Romain Taofifenua

20. Anthony Belleau

21. Malakai Fekitoa

22. Alby Mathewson

23. Samu Manoa.

