This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Toulouse's stunning winning try against Leinster started with clever homework

Louis-Benoît Madaule turned a Leinster trait against them.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 11:49 AM
25 minutes ago 526 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4300207

THERE ARE A few disadvantages to being the defending champions.

Among them is the fact that virtually every opposition team you face has the opportunity to claim a season-boosting scalp and is, therefore, likely to be highly motivated.

We saw as much on Sunday as Toulouse hammered into every tackle against Leinster in their entertaining Heineken Champions Cup victory, playing like a team with nothing to lose against the heavily-fancied champions.

Maxime Médard celebrates Maxime Médard finished Toulouse's stunning winning try. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

And there’s also the fact that opposition teams are likely to study your play more closely than ever. 

Most analysts and coaches are revelling in poring over footage of Leinster playing, keen to learn from the best, but also intent on figuring out ways to stop Leo Cullen’s side.

Again, Toulouse delivered on that front on Sunday and that was particularly highlighted in their stunning winning try in the 69th minute.

Louis-Benoît Madaule, the 30-year-old flanker signed from Bordeaux two summers ago, may not be a household name but his interception to kick-start a classic Toulouse try underlined the value of having your homework done.

One of Leinster’s habits in attack this season has been to hit-up in midfield from lineout platforms and then bounce back against the grain in the hope of cutting through exposed and disorganised forwards.

We’ve written about this tendency on The42 and while it’s certainly not something exclusive to Leinster, they have done it very often this season.

Sean Cronin scored a lovely try against Dragons in this manner, Leinster very nearly cut through Wasps with something similar, Jack Conan burst through early on against Connacht after a bounce-back attack but his offload to Luke McGrath went to ground.

There have been several other examples early on this season and, clearly, Toulouse had been keeping track. While French teams are not exactly renowned for the depth of their analysis, the try finished by Maxime Médard underlined that they had done their homework.

Leinster play off a right-hand-side lineout and carry through outside centre Garry Ringrose.

Carry

Click here if you cannot view the clip above

Even without Toulouse competing at the breakdown, Robbie Henshaw, Sean O’Brien and Devin Toner arrive to secure the ball on the ground – as is their role in this pre-planned move.

As indicated in white below, James Ryan and Andrew Porter come around the corner as if to carry on the second phase, looking to lure Toulouse defenders into folding across to that side of the ruck.

Corner

The space to the right of the breakdown is clear in this instant, just before Toulouse have moved to close it up.

As part of Leinster’s planned move from the lineout, we can see below that James Tracy [red], Jack McGrath [white] and Jack Conan [blue] are bursting forward into that space to the right of where Ringrose has been tackled.

Right

Tracy is closest to Luke McGrath and running a line to take him on a switch to the Leinster scrum-half’s inside as McGrath bounces away from the base of the breakdown.

McGrath and Conan are running hard to McGrath’s outside, with Conan the primary option as he gets flat, up ahead of McGrath.

But while this is happening, Madaule has already made his move.

Even as McGrath is moving to scoop the ball off the ground, the Toulouse back row’s analysis work has kicked in and he understands the opportunity.

Madaule

Madaule definitely flirts with the offside line here – “the hindmost point of any player in the tackle or on their feet over the ball” – but the match officials are happy he has nailed his timing and the former France U20 international accelerates forward.

Intercept

Click here if you cannot view the clip above

Madaule floods up into the space between McGrath and Conan, backing his homework to take him into a place where he can hurt Leinster.

In hindsight, McGrath might reflect that he could have picked up Madaule’s run earlier and held onto the ball or dropped it off to Tracy, but he proceeds with the pre-planned move and pays the price.

In intercepting the ball, Madaule has made a Leinster trait count against them and then allowed Toulouse to spark into life and show the traits that make them such an attacking threat.

Try

Click here if you cannot view the clip above

While Johnny Sexton shows typically good reactions to turn and retreat in the same second as Madaule intercepts, allowing him to tackle the flanker, the Toulouse mentality on turnover possession is clear.

The French side come alive at the opportunity, their mentality instantly switching into ‘we’re going to score here.’

Madaule dummies a pass, ensuring Sexton can only get a scrag tackle around his waist and allowing Madaule to offload to Yoann Huget, who throws a beautiful one-handed offload out of Robbie Henshaw’s tackle to Alban Placines.

Former Biarritz man Placines shows good composure to pass swiftly to his left, where scrum-half Sébastien Bézy has worked hard to get to.

And Bézy seals the deal by firing the ball on to Médard on his left as McGrath dives in a despairing bid to prevent his opposite number from passing. 

Médard puts the finishing touch to the kind of score that they adore around Stade Ernest Wallon, kisses the ball, and celebrates a try that is about offloading, support play and turnover intent, but also about the importance of analysing the opposition.

Thomas Ramos, to his credit, then fired over the touchline conversion that proved to be the beating of the champions.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Outstanding Ozil inspires Arsenal to superb comeback win over Leicester
    Outstanding Ozil inspires Arsenal to superb comeback win over Leicester
    Real Madrid skipper Ramos quick to play down training ground bust-up
    Man City are not ready to win the Champions League, claims Guardiola
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus
    Sarri: Chelsea fans must respect Mourinho
    BOXING
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I expected a lot more': Taylor frustrated by negative Serrano and hopes her sister shows up for a scrap
    Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    ULSTER
    What is it about personality that Rugby Twitter hates so much?
    What is it about personality that Rugby Twitter hates so much?
    'I think our players are getting better and putting their hands up for Ireland'
    'It has definitely been everything I thought it would be and more' - Zebo

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie