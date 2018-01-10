  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 10 January, 2018
Man United keen on PSG's Brazilian winger and all today's transfer gossip

There’s news regarding exits and arrivals at Arsenal, while a Chelsea forward could be off to Spain.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 10 Jan 2018, 12:48 PM
7 hours ago 7,520 Views 17 Comments
Is Lucas Moura coming to the Premier League?
Image: ABACA/PA Images
Image: ABACA/PA Images

HERE ARE THE good, the bad, and the unlikely football moves being talked about today…

BACK IN 2012, Manchester United were interested in bringing Lucas Moura to the Premier League from Sao Paulo.

The winger ended up joining Paris Saint-Germain that following January for around €45 million, but reports today suggest the 25-year-old is again wanted by the Red Devils.

PSG are believed to be willing to offload the Brazilian international after the summer arrivals of his compatriot Neymar and French teenager Kylian Mbappe.

With just six appearances in all competition this season, Lucas hasn’t yet featured in the Champions League meaning he would still be eligible to line out in the knockout stages of the competition for his new club.

Arsenal could well be set to lose their star man Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City this month. The Chilean forward, who is out of contract in the summer, wants to leave the Gunners and City are offering around £20m for his services.

Arsene Wenger has been linked with a move for 21-year-old Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon, but they would need to pay the £27m release clause.

Another Arsenal player who could be soon out the door is Theo Walcott. The England international hasn’t made a single Premier League start this season and both Everton and former club Southampton are reportedly willing to part with around £20m for his services.

Coincidentally, the Saints and the Toffees are also chasing Atletico Madrid’s Argentine winger Nicolas Gaitan along with Watford and West Ham. The 29-year-old has been told he can leave by manager Diego Simeone.

Elsewhere, Sevilla are hoping to secure a loan deal for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

On 10 January 1995, Manchester United pulled off a surprise move for goal machine Andy Cole, who joined from their main title rivals Newcastle United.

The deal saw United pay £6m plus Northern Irish winger Keith Gillespie for a man who had scored 68 goals in 84 appearances for the Magpies.

Cole went on to win five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the 1999 Champions League — forming a lethal strike partnership with Dwight Yorke when he arrived from Aston Villa in 1998.

He left the club for Blackburn Rovers shortly after Ruud van Nistelrooy arrived in 2001.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

League and FA Cup-winning Liverpool goalkeeper dies

Celtic have ‘not had one bid’ for Dembele, insists Rodgers

Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

