Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 9 January, 2018
Alabama's National Championship hero won the game after nearly blowing their title hopes seconds before

It was an eventful night for Tua Tagovailoa.

By Business Insider Tuesday 9 Jan 2018, 9:25 AM
11 hours ago 5,312 Views 3 Comments
Tua Tagovailoa
Image: UPI/PA Images
Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa
Image: UPI/PA Images

THE ALABAMA CRIMSON Tide won the college football National Championship once again, defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in dramatic fashion with a 26-23 overtime victory.

At first, it didn’t look like any extra time would be necessary, with Alabama lining up for the game-winning field goal in the final seconds of regulation. But when Alabama kicker Andy Pappanastos shanked his attempt as the clock expired, both teams prepared for overtime.

Georgia got the ball to start overtime, and were held to a field goal on their first possession.

Alabama, led by backup and true freshman Tua Tagovailoa who came into the game at half-time and provided a spark to the Crimson Tide offence, would need a field goal to tie and a touchdown to win.

On their first play of the extra period, it looked like Tagovailoa’s inexperience might have gotten the better of him. As his protection collapsed around him, Tagovailoa was unable to get rid of the ball, and tackled all the way back at the 41 yard line. It was a loss of 16 and made the task of even tying the game a daunting one.

At this point, Georgia fans must’ve liked their chances, while Bama fans were likely growing concerned. Their kicker had just missed from 36 yards on a kick that would’ve won the game, and now, if Alabama couldn’t pick up a long first down, he’d need to take the field again no doubt feeling shaky.

Thankfully for Alabama, it wouldn’t come to that.

On the very next play,Tagovailoa would throw his best pass of the game, finding DeVonta Smith in the end zone and secure the title for the Crimson Tide, winning by a final score of 26-23.

Source: izallgood37 _/YouTube

In a night that threw the feelings of football fans all over the country in countless directions, no sequence caused more emotional vertigo than this final sequence.

- Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

