This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tuchel: PSG loss to Liverpool 'not logical or correct'

The French side overturned a two-goal deficit before going on to lose to the Reds, much to the disappointment of their boss.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 8:59 AM
1 hour ago 2,870 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/4243382

PARIS SAINT-GERMAN head coach Thomas Tuchel felt his side’s last-gasp Champions League defeat at Liverpool was “not logical or correct”.

PSG’s Group C campaign opened in losing fashion, the French champions beaten 3-2 by last season’s finalists Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

Tuchel’s men overturned a 2-0 deficit thanks to Thomas Meunier and Kylian Mbappe – who restored parity with seven minutes remaining on Merseyside.

PSG, however, succumbed to a stoppage-time winner from Roberto Firmino, much to the disappointment of Tuchel post-match.

“Maybe the score didn’t tell the story of the game,” he said.

“Right at the end, we had the chance with Julian Draxler that could have won it before Liverpool scored.

“We put in a great performance in the first half. For me, the result was not logical or correct.

“We conceded two goals in the first half but never at any point did we lose our confidence.

“We played with a lot of bravery and mental strength. Maybe in the second half we gave the ball away too easily but this is Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has worked with his team for three years, Liverpool press you and make it hard. But we never lost our shape.

“Through our efforts we managed to get the equalising goal. But the end was very, very tough.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Tuchel: PSG loss to Liverpool 'not logical or correct'
    Tuchel: PSG loss to Liverpool 'not logical or correct'
    'My players are not sh*t' — Pochettino defends Spurs squad following San Siro collapse
    Firmino comes off the bench to strike in stoppage time as Reds edge seesaw thriller
    LEINSTER
    'Stuart talks about taking a bit of pressure off the 10 when the opportunity comes up'
    'Stuart talks about taking a bit of pressure off the 10 when the opportunity comes up'
    'I stared down not having it. I made a pact with myself to enjoy every minute I get'
    'It's great to have him back' - Leavy returns to full fitness for Leinster
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford
    'This boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player'
    'Shane Duffy is a big lad... And he's gone down easily under an innocuous challenge'
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'The team deserves more' - Pochettino laments injury-time defeat after 'best performance of the season'
    'The team deserves more' - Pochettino laments injury-time defeat after 'best performance of the season'
    As It Happened: Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League
    'Ignorance makes you very bold' - Ramos' dig at Griezmann

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie