Staying on! Carlow set to retain O'Brien and Bonnar as both agree to return in 2019

CARLOW GAA ARE set to retain the services of senior football manager Turough O’Brien and hurling boss Colm Bonnar after both have agreed to stay on in their positions for 2019.

The return of both managers is subject to ratification by County Committee, and their respective backrooom teams will be announced in due course.

Both managers have enjoyed considerable progress with their sides this year.

O’Brien led the footballers to promotion for the first time in 33 years which will see Carlow play Division 3 football in 2019.

O’Brien’s charges suffered defeat to Laois in the National League final but they went on to make more history in the summer after they recorded their first Leinster SFC victory over Kildare since 1953 with an impressive seven-point win.

Down’s Steven Poacher was a key member of O’Brien’s backroom team during this season and it remains to be seen if he will also be staying on in 2019.

He was linked with the Down manager position but told the Irish News that he was withdrawing his name from the race.

The hurlers also had a productive season in 2018 as Bonnar guided them to the Joe McDonagh Cup final where they scored a five-point victory over Westmeath.

That achievement means they will compete in the 2019 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

Bonnar previously stated that he would stay with Carlow for another season, but he was also mentioned as an outside candidate for the manager vacancy in his native Tipperary after Michael Ryan stepped down last month.

