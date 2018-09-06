This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 6 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Staying on! Carlow set to retain O'Brien and Bonnar as both agree to return in 2019

Their appointments are subject to ratification by the Carlow County Committee.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 1:54 PM
58 minutes ago 509 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4221950
Image: Photojoiner.net
Image: Photojoiner.net

CARLOW GAA ARE set to retain the services of senior football manager Turough O’Brien and hurling boss Colm Bonnar after both have agreed to stay on in their positions for 2019.

The return of both managers is subject to ratification by County Committee, and their respective backrooom teams will be announced in due course.

Both managers have enjoyed considerable progress with their sides this year.

O’Brien led the footballers to promotion for the first time in 33 years which will see Carlow play Division 3 football in 2019.

O’Brien’s charges suffered defeat to Laois in the National League final but they went on to make more history in the summer after they recorded their first Leinster SFC victory over Kildare since 1953 with an impressive seven-point win.

Down’s Steven Poacher was a key member of O’Brien’s backroom team during this season and it remains to be seen if he will also be staying on in 2019.

He was linked with the Down manager position but told the Irish News that he was withdrawing his name from the race. 

The hurlers also had a productive season in 2018 as Bonnar guided them to the Joe McDonagh Cup final where they scored a five-point victory over Westmeath.

That achievement means they will compete in the 2019 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

Bonnar previously stated that he would stay with Carlow for another season, but he was also mentioned as an outside candidate for the manager vacancy in his native Tipperary after Michael Ryan stepped down last month.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Stand-in manager blown away by Denmark's amateur 'heroes' in Slovakia defeat
    Stand-in manager blown away by Denmark's amateur 'heroes' in Slovakia defeat
    'I doubt he'll come, he'll be smaller than a poppy seed': Shaqiri warned of hostile Belgrade reception
    'He needs people who tell him what to do'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Can Ireland afford to lose Harry Arter?
    Can Ireland afford to lose Harry Arter?
    Luke Shaw: I almost lost my leg and considered quitting football
    Man United's new right-back eager to repay Mourinho's belief after knee injury
    WALES
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'
    Odds stacked against inexperienced Ireland in Nations League opener
    O'Neill admits Danish turmoil could give Wales 'unfair' Nations League advantage
    TENNIS
    Djokovic reaches US Open semis but calls for action after 'sweat break' in sauna-like conditions
    Djokovic reaches US Open semis but calls for action after 'sweat break' in sauna-like conditions
    Nadal outlasts Thiem in US Open classic to reach semi-final
    Irish teenager Georgia Drummy into second round of US Open girls' singles

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie