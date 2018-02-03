TV3 hit the beach for their first-ever Six Nations montage

THE SIX NATIONS kicks off today and so too does TV3′s new coverage of the old tournament.
Through the years, RTÉ treated us to many goosebump-inducing montages typically featuring slow-mo rugby action, Paul O’Connell speeches and Sigor Ros tunes.
TV3 will start their Six Nations era with this promo, before the France v Ireland game, this afternoon:Source: TV3SportIreland/YouTube
