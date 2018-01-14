'Still soft and pudgy' and John Mullane for Dancing With The Stars - it's Tweets of the Week

1. Jack O’Donoghue
2. Alan Judge
January 7, 2018
3. Eoin Liston
4. Rio Ferdinand
Shout out to @HectorBellerin coming into 2018 like a Real G! pic.twitter.com/ZeDCzUqVJq— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 10, 2018
5. Bristol City
6. Camogie Association
Honouring Rena Buckley’s achievements in Camogie & @LadiesFootball are past & present players Elaine Harte, Norita Kelly, Geraldine O’Flynn, Juliette Murphy, Sheila Burns, Rena Buckley, Joanne Browne Caitriona Foley, Orla Cotter, Eimear O’Sullivan, Aoife Murray at @PaircUiCha0imh pic.twitter.com/x9yPqeDTCM— Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) January 13, 2018
The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):
Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title unification bout against Joseph Parker announced
Tipperary star Callanan set to miss most of league campaign
COMMENTS