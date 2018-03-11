A classy GAA message, inflatable bananas causing riots and more tweets of the week

1. Jeff Hendrick

Brighton winning means only one thing.. @shaneduffy doing a boring tweet 🙈🙈😂😂 queue the angry twitter replies — Jeff Hendrick (@JeffHendrick92) March 4, 2018

2. Jenny Murphy

If I get 300 retweets on this post @louise_quinn4 will wear a full Irish rugby kit to the @Womens6Nations Eng v Ire game. Please help me on my quest to make a holy show of this fantastic human. (It's not triplets btw, I'm just really really good at photoshop...) pic.twitter.com/7PNA19kyC4 — Jenny Murphy (@jennymurphy045) March 4, 2018

3. Dr Croke’s GAA

Beautiful classy message from @GACSlaughtneil to @drcrokesgaa and family of Amy O Connor RIP. Our defeated opponents in last years Club Final (the day Amy lifted the cup) demonstrating true humanity and decency. pic.twitter.com/UgILOIGaax — Dr. Crokes GAA (@drcrokesgaa) March 6, 2018

4. Jerry Flannery

Many years ago, I attended a schools junior cup game where an inflatable banana caused a riot which disrupted the game and damn near took down the whole Munster branch. If you’re planning on bringing an inflatable banana to today’s game, I beg you to please wield it responsibly — Jerry Flannery (@jerryflannery) March 7, 2018

5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

We are ready for the world cup 🇸🇪 @thehenriklarsson pic.twitter.com/kBr0eO1PKg — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 4, 2018

6. Joe Thompson

8 months ago I was a bag of bones knelt over a basin being violently sick from the effects of chemo after being diagnosed with cancer for the second time! Last night I ran out at #Wembley for the club @officiallydale that I hold dear to my heart! Proud of the boys 💙 I owe u 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/53dKB5xAHe — Joe Thompson (@JJL_Thompson) March 1, 2018

7. Jon Walters

I was quite nervous about this coming out yesterday as it’s something I’ve rarely spoke about in 23 years. It’s something that’s helped me immensely and the response to it has been overwhelming. I’ve not had the chance to go through messages yet but I will. Thankyou @tonylivesey https://t.co/aC0ikl6KJ2 — Jonathan walters (@JonWalters19) March 9, 2018

