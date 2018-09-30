Petr Cech's headgear gaffe and more tweets of the week

1. Petr Cech
2. Nia Jones
3. Cillian Sheridan
4. James Milner
5. Jonathan Walters
6. Roy Keane
7. Dion Dublin
8. Eoin English
Petr Cech on FIFA 19 career mode with a helmet on during contract negotiations. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ve6TsnqLgk— Connor (@TikiTakaConnor) September 27, 2018
It’s wrong guys ... I’d wear a tie 👔😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0qGSK3TvHg— Petr Cech (@PetrCech) September 27, 2018
Lee Johnson last season, Jody Morris last night. Play with me during your career and you too can knock Man United out of a cup— Cillian Sheridan (@CillianSheridan) September 26, 2018
I’m naturally devastated with the news about my Achilles injury. However bad things may seem at the time, in the grand scheme of life it’s just an insignificant bump and there’s a hell of a lot of people worse off than me. Thank you to @Official_ITFC physios for the great care.— Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) September 27, 2018
Kick around with Roy - The Mayfield man entertained the boys & girls in Corrib Lawn/Ballinderry Park on his trip home to Cork this week for the #LiamMillerTribute. neil@redfm.ie/ 1850104106 pic.twitter.com/DaN5eqzp8d— Neil Prendeville (@NeilRedFM) September 27, 2018
I love Cork & the Rebel County hospitality THANK YOU! #LiamMillerTribute #ManUtd #Celtic #FAI #postscoops pic.twitter.com/EgK2Nlsw8C— Dion Dublin (@DionDublinsDube) September 26, 2018
Then @SanitaPuspure popped across the road to visit her daughter Daniela and her pals at Scoil Mhuire. They were excited too #Cork pic.twitter.com/1rz9IWtbI4— Eoin English (@EoinBearla) September 28, 2018
