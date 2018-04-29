The anniversary of John O'Shea nutmegging Figo and more tweets of the week

1. They’ll never forget you Wessi

2. Tough as nails

Absolutely incredible that @robhenshaw is back playing today after a full shoulder reconstruction 10 weeks ago. To dispel any rumors it was a lesser injury it wasn’t! Massive credit to him, the Leinster medical staff and the surgeon for being so cutting edge (yep excuse the pun) pic.twitter.com/lD7DLrKu4k — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) April 21, 2018

3. A touch of class

The jersey of St Peter's GAA, Dunboyne hangs in the Anfield dressing room in support of Sean Cox. pic.twitter.com/mFtlQpNX5Y — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 28, 2018

4. Like a Renaissance painting

So I took that Harden photo and turned it into art. pic.twitter.com/NcJMZaErx4 — Adam Warlock (@Howsito) April 23, 2018

5. Unbelievable tekkers from Sheasy

23rd April 2003. 15 years ago today. A date permanently etched into all of our minds for one reason and one reason only. The day John O'Shea nutmegged Luis Figo. We will never forget.pic.twitter.com/w28hkOJdeo — Ball Street (@BallStreet) April 23, 2018

6. Immense recovery

Thanks to everyone who has been with me on this journey. 💙#babysteps pic.twitter.com/joG8JzEs7J — Brian Hurley (@BrianHurley15) April 22, 2018

7. Griezmann with some sick dance moves

The slow mo is killing me pic.twitter.com/NbnzTsptDo — • (@No9Role) April 26, 2018

8. 15 years of service

After 15 years and 326 appearances, John Muldoon will lead the team out for the very last time…



John, this is what you mean to the people of Connacht.#ThanksMul

🎟 ➡️ https://t.co/4BdZ5dKMKz pic.twitter.com/5uNnTvrwOH — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) April 27, 2018

9. Outrageous!

LeBron made the stop 🚫



AND the shot 😱 pic.twitter.com/sasE8s6SdT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 26, 2018

10. When Napoli score a 90th minute winner against Juventus…

Absolute MADNESS for a grandpa in Naples after Napoli scoring to Juventus pic.twitter.com/N8Nccth3qb — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 24, 2018

