The anniversary of John O'Shea nutmegging Figo and more tweets of the week

1. They’ll never forget you Wessi
😍 #ncfc #ThanksWes pic.twitter.com/hI82mDSZc8— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 28, 2018
2. Tough as nails
Absolutely incredible that @robhenshaw is back playing today after a full shoulder reconstruction 10 weeks ago. To dispel any rumors it was a lesser injury it wasn’t! Massive credit to him, the Leinster medical staff and the surgeon for being so cutting edge (yep excuse the pun) pic.twitter.com/lD7DLrKu4k— Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) April 21, 2018
3. A touch of class
The jersey of St Peter's GAA, Dunboyne hangs in the Anfield dressing room in support of Sean Cox. pic.twitter.com/mFtlQpNX5Y— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 28, 2018
4. Like a Renaissance painting
So I took that Harden photo and turned it into art. pic.twitter.com/NcJMZaErx4— Adam Warlock (@Howsito) April 23, 2018
5. Unbelievable tekkers from Sheasy
23rd April 2003. 15 years ago today. A date permanently etched into all of our minds for one reason and one reason only. The day John O'Shea nutmegged Luis Figo. We will never forget.pic.twitter.com/w28hkOJdeo— Ball Street (@BallStreet) April 23, 2018
6. Immense recovery
Thanks to everyone who has been with me on this journey. 💙#babysteps pic.twitter.com/joG8JzEs7J— Brian Hurley (@BrianHurley15) April 22, 2018
7. Griezmann with some sick dance moves
The slow mo is killing me pic.twitter.com/NbnzTsptDo— • (@No9Role) April 26, 2018
8. 15 years of service
After 15 years and 326 appearances, John Muldoon will lead the team out for the very last time…— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) April 27, 2018
John, this is what you mean to the people of Connacht.#ThanksMul
🎟 ➡️ https://t.co/4BdZ5dKMKz pic.twitter.com/5uNnTvrwOH
9. Outrageous!
LeBron made the stop 🚫— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 26, 2018
AND the shot 😱 pic.twitter.com/sasE8s6SdT
10. When Napoli score a 90th minute winner against Juventus…
Absolute MADNESS for a grandpa in Naples after Napoli scoring to Juventus pic.twitter.com/N8Nccth3qb— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 24, 2018
