Brian O'Driscoll's doppelganger spotted in Moscow and more tweets of the week

1. Mo and Roma reunited and it feels so good

2. Mentor and protege

Sky replaying the Bristow v Taylor semi-final from 1997. Loved this bit. Taylor needs 8 for the match. Bristow cleans out 141, and then, like a true shithouse, high-fives him. pic.twitter.com/uhVC5OI1jy — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) April 12, 2018

3. Pure frustration

4. I’m seeing double here, four BODs!

5. Pure class

An old man came up to us outside Melwood, he had a plastic bag, he told my son that he had no grandchildren and he wanted to give this ball to someone who’d appreciate it, it’s signed by every Liverpool player #lfc pic.twitter.com/OmzSltzGZk — Marie Crowe (@mariecrowe) April 5, 2018

6. No translation needed

7. What a moment for Davy Russell!

Not bad for a horse that can't jump National fences! Well done @gelliott_racing & the sensational @_Davy_Russel_. And the amazing Tiger Roll. Yeeehaaa! 🏇😎 pic.twitter.com/GmVFTakl8Y — Matt Chapman (@MCYeeehaaa) April 14, 2018

8. Comeback?

Did I retire too soon? Hmmm — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) April 14, 2018

9. Beautiful

Cork City is more than a club. I got this today off Aoife’s sister. After a mad week it really puts a lot of things into perspective. Some things are a lot bigger than football. pic.twitter.com/GwSDQqhcy3 — Steven Beattie (@steven5beattie) April 13, 2018

10. Goosebumps courtesy of Peter Drury

Peter Drury is so bloody immense. Sends chills down your spine. Top top commentator. The noise in the stadium is deafening. We watch football for nights like these. pic.twitter.com/nhoTxWE8UE — m (@IceColdToto) April 11, 2018

