Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh abseiling, Drake backing McGregor and more Tweets of the Week

1. Good knock

Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 7, 2018

2. Never. Leave. Early.

3. Back in action.

Click clack, he’s back! Good to see the big lad back in action against a tough Connacht side. #play6please 😆 pic.twitter.com/oFfQC0z9Ng — Josh van der Flier (@joshvdf) October 1, 2018

4. Champions of Ireland!

5. Age is just a number

I guess age is just a number - my uncle Míchéal Ó Muircheartaigh at 88 abseiling over cliff at Dúnsíon near Dingle, just a few fields over from where he was born in 1930. LAOCH. FATHACH.@Julienbehal photos for Positive Ageing Week. pic.twitter.com/sOM7JndSCO — Joe Ó Muircheartaigh (@muirioch) October 4, 2018

6. Classic Molliwood

7. Drake loves a brandwagon in fairness

Drake is the biggest bandwagon jumper around. If McGregor loses tonight he'll whip a Russian flag out of his pocket and stick an afro on his head. pic.twitter.com/heYLzl7z1g — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 6, 2018

8. The Declan Rice saga goes on… and on… and on

You have to have some sympathy for Martin O'Neill if Declan Rice can't make up his mind whether or not to like a tweet saying he has yet to make up his mind... — emmet malone (@emmetmalone) October 4, 2018

9. Serious stuff

They take their under six hurling very serious in @SMBGAA pic.twitter.com/lHFyW7NnoR — Marie Crowe (@mariecrowe) October 5, 2018

10. God recognises fellow God

Well done on your county career Anthony.

A hell of a player. That Shoulder in the Munster final in 2011 #crunch💪

A rough last few years with injury but never saw a guy so determined to overcome serious injury #pump pic.twitter.com/ZbFPA9utMO — colm cooper (@colmcooper13) October 4, 2018

