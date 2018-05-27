Klopp singing with fans at 6am, McIlroy's shot hits spectator and more tweets of the week

1. Ouch

"How brave is she?" 🤕 @McIlroyRory's attempt to hack out of a bush at Wentworth resulted in a painful blow for an unfortunate spectator! 🚑



Follow coverage from the third round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth live on Sky Sports Golf or here: https://t.co/18yP9dSaIA pic.twitter.com/48xSNiqPnK — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 26, 2018

2. Like father, like son

Like father, like son 👨‍👦



Marcelo returns the favour and completes the bin challenge with his son's teammates 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LQZOOCuIpW — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) May 22, 2018

3. A legend bows out on top

4. Roy being Roy

Roy Keane on West Ham co-owner David Gold saying he hopes Declan Rice becomes a "strong England defender": “It's going to be pretty difficult if he's Irish – and he is Irish. He plays for Ireland." pic.twitter.com/YoYzwJT3Il — The42.ie (@The42_ie) May 24, 2018

5. Sing your heart out Jurgen

Jurgen Klopp at 6am this morning. What a man. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/lrm22OVzRr — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) May 27, 2018

6. A phenomenal career

Rena Buckley to retire from the intercounty game after an unprecedented career, capturing 18 All-Irelands & 10-All Star awards, captaining Cork to All-Ireland titles in both codes. Thanks Rena for the years of entertainment & best wishes for the next chapter. #SimplyTheBest 👏 pic.twitter.com/DNBVuwWbtK — WGPA (@WomensGPA) May 21, 2018

7. Back where it all began

My first interview with a shy 17-year-old by the name of @RenaBucks - 'hungry for glory' was an understatement!!!

An absolute lady from day one #ThankYouRena pic.twitter.com/QGeBfBlLq8 — Mary White (@mary_white33) May 21, 2018

8. Silver success

Silver in World Cup 4! 🥈🇮🇪



Over the moon to stand on the podium! First individual medal & Ireland’s best World Cup finish! 🍀

Thank you so much for all the support! 😊 #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/EONijc53D8 — Natalya Coyle (@Natalyacoyle) May 26, 2018

9. Organisational discipline

Thought if anything summed up why Monaghan won on Sunday, this was it. Brilliantly organised, full press so often, no short on. Second Morgan kicks it, they sprint full pace to get around the break. Look at how they outnumber Tyrone when it breaks. Brilliant #GAA pic.twitter.com/k5YF5jx0OU — Cahair O'Kane (@CahairOKane1) May 23, 2018

10. There’s still time…

This is what the May 1998 edition of FFT ‘predicted’ David Beckham would look like in 2020. I suppose there’s still time... pic.twitter.com/rpBTE4vvZu — James Maw (@JamesMawFFT) May 21, 2018

