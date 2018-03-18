'The moment my soul left my body' and Inzaghi's flamboyant slip - it's sporting tweets of the week

1. Absolute legend
Yes my sister got to lift the six nations trophy today in Twickenham and got Peter O’Mahoney’s medal and yes I am extremelyyyyy jealous pic.twitter.com/NVU3L4suUp— Rachel Malone (@RachelMalone976) March 17, 2018
2. A retro 1990s Paddy’s day in Cork City
#StPatricksDay via @classicshirts pic.twitter.com/zCtGdPFW9F— hallyink (@hallyink) March 17, 2018
3. Ah bless
After a tough day, this puts a smile on my face! #Eleanor #daddysgirl 👨👩👧 pic.twitter.com/5HG385KFM0— Kevin O'Brien (@KevinOBrien113) March 16, 2018
4. Case and point
One of only four. https://t.co/YvZS13w8KW— Jenny Murphy (@jennymurphy045) March 17, 2018
5. ‘LET ME DOWN’
The moment my soul left my body.. pic.twitter.com/xHJNLLI8bp— Megan Connolly (@MeganConnolly4) March 16, 2018
6. Simply phenomenal
Jaocb Stockdale is the first player to score 7️⃣ tries in a single Six Nations season.— Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) March 17, 2018
In his first Six Nations campaign 😳 pic.twitter.com/snLpzPPUUY
7. So elegant
Inzaghi here, with most flamboyant slip I've seen in a long while pic.twitter.com/H8Q2f5uidL— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) March 15, 2018
8. Bed head
Instagram account vs Twitter account pic.twitter.com/GACUJMHF9g— Wayne Farry (@waynefarry) March 17, 2018
9. Buffon wants his Champions League medal
Ronaldo to Buffon after he finishes off his UCL hopes again pic.twitter.com/8JRRtdMAhM— J (@FutbolJoseph) March 16, 2018
10. Job done
Proud to be Irish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/ese6ukAsog— Conor Murray (@ConorMurray_9) March 18, 2018
