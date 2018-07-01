NewbridgeOrNowhere, Gabriel Jesus painting streets in Brazil and more tweets of the week

1. It’s important to be able to laugh at yourself

2. A Lilywhite fortress

It’s a kip but it’s our fucking kip!!! #NewbridgeOrNowhere — Kildaregaa365 (@kildaregaa365) June 30, 2018

3. Every. Single. Time.

4. Pure class

In 2005 on the Australian Schoolboys tour of UK and Ireland we were billeted out with families in Limerick. The family I was billeted with: the Murrays. I don't think @ConorMurray_9 or I were thinking we'd go on to face each other in test rugby. Great to catch up after the game. pic.twitter.com/MRF9BRsQY0 — David Pocock (@pocockdavid) June 24, 2018

5. The boy who dreamed

📸 | Gabriel Jesus painting the streets for the 2014 #WorldCup in Brazil.



The boy who dreamed... pic.twitter.com/adrBJeEe2W — City Watch (@City_Watch) June 17, 2018

6. A magnificent occasion at Malahide

7. Oh, Diego.

8. Legend of the game

9. Pride

Tonight my team, @MNUFC , is having their Pride night. It's an important night for me — I'll be announcing that I am an openly gay player in Major League Soccer. #soccerforall pic.twitter.com/cOJQXfrBiv — Collin Martin (@martcw12) June 29, 2018

10. Absolutely inspirational

Can’t imagine a more remarkable story in Irish sport this year than that of James Burke. Put in an induced coma at Easter with bacterial meningitis. A couple of months later scores 8 points, 5 from play in a Christy Ring Cup winning team. Inspirational. Well done young man. — Kildaregaa365 (@kildaregaa365) June 23, 2018

