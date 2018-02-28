  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
British boxer has licence suspended over tweets about fighter who died last weekend

Super-middleweight Tyan Booth posted offensive comments regarding Scott Westgarth, who passed away shortly after fighting last weekend.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 8:08 PM
6 hours ago 27,420 Views 18 Comments
Boxing - Liverpool Echo Arena Tyan Booth. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

THE BRITISH BOXING Board of Control (BBBofC) has suspended super-middleweight Tyan Booth’s licence for offensive comments made on social media about the recent death of fellow boxer Scott Westgarth.

Shortly after winning an English light-heavyweight title eliminator bout last Saturday, 31-year-old Westgarth was rushed to hospital upon falling ill. Tragically, he passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning.

This week, Nottingham native Booth took to Twitter to reference his death in an insensitive manner, writing: “Some people would enjoy it if I got killed in a boxing ring like Scott Westgarth #MANDOWN”

He followed up the tweet with another, which mentions former American fighter Gerald McClellan, who was left disabled with severe brain damage after a loss to WBC super middleweight champion Nigel Benn back in 1995.

It read: “To those complaining about my tweet about the boxer who got killed recently, I’m boxing myself in 2 weeks and I’ve spent the past 3 months drinking cider and not training properly so there’s a gud chance I’ll end up in a wheelchair like Gerald McClellan, so tune in #MANDOWN”

The suspension begins with immediate effect and although the comments remain online, Booth’s trainer Dominic Ingle has since posted:

Ireland paired with reigning world champions and England in tough World Cup draw

Tiger Woods’ recent play has led to skyrocketing ticket prices for the Masters Tournament

