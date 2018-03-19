Munster's Tyler Bleyendaal ruled out for rest of the season as Earls prepares to undergo scan

MUNSTER HAVE SUFFERED a double injury blow ahead of their Guinness Pro14 clash against Scarlets, as Tyler Bleyendaal and Duncan Williams have both been ruled out for the rest of the season, according to a squad update.

Bleyendaal required surgery for ongoing symptoms with his neck, while Williams underwent a procedure after sustaining facial injuries during a training session last week.

Ireland and Munster winger Keith Earls is the latest injury concern for the province after he hobbled off with a knee injury in the second half of Ireland’s Grand Slam win over England on Saturday.

The club reports that the influential player will undergo a scan and will require specialist assessment to determine the full extent of the injury.

Elsewhere in the Munster squad, Simon Zebo (hamstring) and Alex Wootton (hip flexor) will be reviewed by the medical department today, while Jean Kleyn is following return to play protocols after sustaining a concussion.

Niall Scannell returns to full training this week as he recovers from a rib injury sustained against Glasgow Warriors at the end of February, as Andrew Conway (knee), Chris Cloete (arm), Jaco Taute (knee), Chris Farrell (knee) all continue with their injury rehab.

Munster lost out to Edinburgh in the Guinness Pro14 last Friday, and will host the Scarlets at Thomond Park this Saturday 24 March [Kick-off, 5.30pm].

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!