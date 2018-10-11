Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster

IRISH-QUALIFIED MUNSTER playmaker Tyler Bleyendaal is poised to play his first match since February when Munster A meet Leinster A in Donnybrook tomorrow (kick-off 5pm).

The former Canterbury Crusader has been dogged by neck injuries since signing for Munster and this second lengthy stint on the sidelines has meant he has played just 87 minutes in matches against Cardiff and Glasgow since Johann van Graan took over as head coach last November.

Bleyendaal is among the replacements for Peter Malone’s side, with out-half Bill Johnston skippering the second string side.

With Jack Stafford possibly in the mix for a senior role in Exeter, Newcastle West man Charlie O’Doherty wins his first start at scrum-half.

Leinster A also boast international class in their ranks with Dave Kearney and Adam Byrne occupying the wings.

Jack Kelly continues as captain from fullback while Noel Reid is given more minutes at out-half ahead of Ciaran Frawley.

Leinster A

15. Jack Kelly (Captain)

14. Adam Byrne

13. Jimmy O’Brien

12. Tom Daly

11. Dave Kearney

10. Noel Reid

9. Paddy Patterson

1. Peter Dooley

2. Ronan Kelleher

3. Vakh Abdaladze

4. Ross Molony

5. Mick Kearney

6. Josh Murphy

7. Scott Penny

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Ed Byrne

18. Jack Aungier

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Max Deegan

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Michael Silvester

Munster A

15. Stephen Fitzgerald

14. Liam Coombes

13. Shane Daly

12. Alex McHenry

11. Alex Wootton

10. Bill Johnston (Captain)

9. Charlie O’Doherty

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Jeremy Loughman

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Darren O’Shea

6. Sean O’Connor

7. Gavin Coombes

8. Dave O’Callaghan.

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Cronan Gleeson

18. Keynan Knox

19. Paddy Kelly

20. Dan Walsh

21. Evan Maher

22. Tyler Bleyendaal

23. Sean French