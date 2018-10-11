This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster

The former Crusader is on the bench for tomorrow’s meeting in Donnybrook.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 4:01 PM
24 minutes ago 717 Views 4 Comments
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRISH-QUALIFIED MUNSTER playmaker Tyler Bleyendaal is poised to play his first match since February when Munster A meet Leinster A in Donnybrook tomorrow (kick-off 5pm).

The former Canterbury Crusader has been dogged by neck injuries since signing for Munster and this second lengthy stint on the sidelines has meant he has played just 87 minutes in matches against Cardiff and Glasgow since Johann van Graan took over as head coach last November.

Bleyendaal is among the replacements for Peter Malone’s side, with out-half Bill Johnston skippering the second string side.

With Jack Stafford possibly in the mix for a senior role in Exeter, Newcastle West man Charlie O’Doherty wins his first start at scrum-half.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Leinster A also boast international class in their ranks with Dave Kearney and Adam Byrne occupying the wings. 

Jack Kelly continues as captain from fullback while Noel Reid is given more minutes at out-half ahead of Ciaran Frawley.

Leinster A

15. Jack Kelly (Captain) 
14. Adam Byrne
13. Jimmy O’Brien
12. Tom Daly
11. Dave Kearney
10. Noel Reid
9. Paddy Patterson

1. Peter Dooley
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Vakh Abdaladze
4. Ross Molony
5. Mick Kearney
6. Josh Murphy
7. Scott Penny
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements

16. Bryan Byrne
17. Ed Byrne
18. Jack Aungier
19. Oisín Dowling
20. Max Deegan
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Michael Silvester

Munster A

15. Stephen Fitzgerald
14. Liam Coombes
13. Shane Daly
12. Alex McHenry
11. Alex Wootton
10. Bill Johnston (Captain)
9. Charlie O’Doherty

1. Josh Wycherley
2. Diarmuid Barron
3. Jeremy Loughman
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Darren O’Shea
6. Sean O’Connor
7. Gavin Coombes
8. Dave O’Callaghan.

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Cronan Gleeson
18. Keynan Knox
19. Paddy Kelly
20. Dan Walsh
21. Evan Maher
22. Tyler Bleyendaal
23. Sean French

