Mickey Harte sticks to his guns as Tyrone name unchanged side for Cavan clash

TYRONE MANAGER MICKEY Harte has named an unchanged starting 15 to face Cavan in their All-Ireland SFC qualifier tomorrow evening.
The sides meet in the Round Three clash at Brewster Park, Enniskillen (throw-in 5pm, live on Sky Sports) with both hoping to extend their championship campaign into July.
And the Red Hand have stuck to their guns, naming the same team to start that did last week as they beat Carlow on the road on a scoreline of 3-14 to 1-10.
Richard Donnelly, who hit 1-2 that evening, starts at full-forward once again while Connor McAliskey slots into the corner after accounting for 0-5 last time out.
The in-form Colm Cavanagh and Declan McClure once again form the midfield partnership, while Peter Harte lines out in the half-back line.
Cavan are yet to show their hand for the battle of the Ulster sides, but received a welcome boost last night as key duo Dara McVeety and Conor Moynagh saw their recent red cards overturned and are now free to play.
Tyrone
1. Niall Morgan
2. Padraid Hampsey
3. Ronan McNamee
4. Cathal McCarron
5. Michael McKernan
6. Frank Burns Pomeroy
7. Peter Harte
8. Colm Cavanagh
9. Declan McClure
10. Mattie Donnelly
11. Niall Sludden
12. Conor Meyler
13. Cathal McShane
14. Richard Donnelly
15. Connor McAliskey
Subs
16. Mickey O’Neill
17. Rory Brennan
18. Michael Cassidy
19. Harry Loughran
20. Conall McCann
21. Tiernan McCann
22. Aidan McCrory
23. Hugh Pat McGeary
24. Kieran McGeary
25. Padraig McNulty
26. Ronan O’Neill
