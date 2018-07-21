19 Mins

33 mins ago

Dublin 0-5 Tyrone 0-3

What a superb score by Brian Howard! The Raheny man gets away from the cover and slots over a point. Then Tyrone win the kickout and there’s half a goal chance as the ball is punted into space for Cathal McShane but Paul Mannion gets back to make a brilliant dispossession. Another point for Dublin from deep by Philly McMahon and they’re two to the good now.