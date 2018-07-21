Both sides won their opening matches last Saturday in Croke Park.
All-Ireland senior football Super 8s
Tyrone v Dublin, Healy Park, Omagh, 7pm
Right we’ll grab a break after that. It’s tight and tense, Dublin just about edging it.
Half-Time: Dublin 0-7 Tyrone 0-5
Sub: Ronan McNamee forced off through injury for Tyrone, in comes Rory Brennan. That’ll prompt a positional reshuffle in the Tyrone team.
Dublin 0-7 Tyrone 0-5
Dublin hit back with a point and it’s a fine effort by John Small. Two in it as we approach half-time.
Dublin 0-6 Tyrone 0-5
And Tyrone avail of that break as Michael McKernan bombs over a great point! Suddenly this game is heating up.
Key tackle at the other end by Colm Cavanagh to rob Con O’Callaghan of the ball as he surged through. Should that have been a free? It looked a borderline challenge but Tyrone get away with it.
Dublin 0-6 Tyrone 0-4
That is such a good point from Frank Burns, jinking in and lofting over a shot after a fine break by Tiarnan McCann. Tyrone needed that.
Dublin 0-6 Tyrone 0-3
Rock hoofs a free wide from distance but the play is called back for a discretion spotted by referee David Coldrick and he gets another placed ball closer to goal. He makes no mistake on this occasion and a gap is developing on the scoreboard.
Dublin 0-5 Tyrone 0-3
What a superb score by Brian Howard! The Raheny man gets away from the cover and slots over a point. Then Tyrone win the kickout and there’s half a goal chance as the ball is punted into space for Cathal McShane but Paul Mannion gets back to make a brilliant dispossession. Another point for Dublin from deep by Philly McMahon and they’re two to the good now.
Tyrone 0-3 Dublin 0-3
And Tyrone get a point of their own from a marauding wing-back. Tiarnan McCann gets by Paul Mannion are stepping in off the left wing and he points.
One thing is evident anyway, Tyrone don’t want a repeat of last year’s game in Croke Park where they fell behind early on and were chasing the game as Dublin sprinted clear.
Dublin 0-3 Tyrone 0-2
There’s a point from play and it’s a great individual effort by Jack McCaffrey. He slipped past a couple of Tyrone challenges when it looked like they had him covered, ran into space and kicked over in a composed fashion.
Another point attempt is denied by the upright. This time’s McAliskey from a free for Tyrone. Midway through the first half, the teams are level and defences on top so far.
Chances at both ends. Ciaran Kilkenny’s shot off balance hits the post, unlucky not to register a point. Then a great block by Jonny Cooper halts Connor McAliskey’s attempt to point.
Tyrone 0-2 Dublin 0-2
It’s level once more, Dean Rock popping over a simple close-range free.
Tyrone 0-2 Dublin 0-1
And now Harte scores from play. It’s a lovely shot with his right but credit to Ronan McNamee for his support run in injecting pace into that Tyrone attack.
It’s as cagey and cautious as we expected so far. Both sides well set up at the back and depriving attackers of space.
Tyrone 0-1 Dublin 0-1
All square. Cian O’Sullivan puts in a heavy challenge on Tiernan McCann and the resultant free is pointed by Peter Harte.
Second wide of the day for Tyrone, Niall Sludden knocking it off target after he shoots from the right wing.
Dublin 0-1 Tyrone 0-0
And the first point of the day is supplied by Dean Rock, capping off a patient passage of play from Dublin.
First scoring chance after Mattie Donnelly’s run sets up Richie Donnelly but his shot doesn’t curl in enough to register a point for Tyrone.
Game on in Healy Park.
Plenty Dublin supporters have descended on Omagh for this novel fixture.
Right we’re closing in on throw-in, hopefully this will be a cracker after the underwhelming fare in Croke Park last Saturday when both triumphed. Let’s see how this unfolds.
No late changes for Tyrone. The referee for this one is Meath’s David Coldrick.
So as expected we’ve had some late Dublin changes. Looks like Jack McCaffrey, Eoin Murchan and John Small in for Michael Fitzsimons, Michael Darragh MacAuley and Paddy Andrews.
Dublin are in the ascendancy in the recent history between this pair after that 2-17 to 0-11 success in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park while Tyrone also fell to defeat in the league last February, 2-13 to 1-11 the result on that occasion.
Dublin announced a starting side today which stated Philly McMahon and Paddy Andrews would play instead of Eoin Murchan and Jack McCaffrey.
There’ll be no surprise if there’s changes to that line-up, we’ll keep you posted.
Dublin
1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)
2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
3. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)
4. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)
5. Brian Howard (Raheny)
6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
12. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
13. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
15. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)
Tyrone selected their team on Thursday night and there was one enforced change in the side they announced with Hugh Pat McGeary into the defence for Cathal McCarron.
Tyrone
1. Niall Morgan (Clonoe)
2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)
3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)
4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)
5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)
6. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)
7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)
8. Colm Cavanagh (Moy)
9. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)
10. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick)
11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
12. Conor Meyler (Omagh)
13. Cathal McShane (Eoghan Ruadh)
14. Richard Donnelly (Trillick)
15. Connor McAliskey (Clonoe)
The fans have landed early and the players are also in Healy Park.
Evening all and welcome to a massive night of Gaelic football action. When the Super 8s was introduced, these were the sort of occasions that fans and players alike looked forward to. Two of the marquee teams in the game facing off in a provincial venue. It’s All-Ireland champions Dublin on the road, heading into Healy Park, the home of Tyrone football. Throw-in at Omagh is 7pm and we’ll be counting down to the action.
