Tyrone, Fermanagh and Roscommon among the winners on a busy night of GAA action

ON A BUSY night of GAA action, Tyrone, Fermanagh and Monaghan were among the winners.

In addition to Mayo’s draw with Leitrim, in the night’s other FBD League game, Roscommon overcame Sligo 3-19 to 2-10.

Two goals from Cian McKeon and one from Diarmuid Murtagh saw Roscommon establish a sizeable 3-8 to 0-8 first-half lead. Their opponents then found the net twice in the second half through Adrian Marren and Kyle Cawley, but they were still well beaten.

In the Dr McKenna Cup, goals from Niall Sludden and Mattie Donnelly helped Tyrone earn a comfortable 2-22 to 0-7 win over Cavan.

Elsewhere, St Marys proved too strong for Armagh, winning 4-8 to 0-15, while a last-gasp Niall Toner goal earned Derry a one-point victory over Down with the final score 1-14 to 2-10.

It was honours even between Armagh (0-12) and UUJ (1-9), while goals from David Garland and Jack McCarron helped Monaghan to a comprehensive 2-13 to 0-7 triumph over Queens University Belfast.

Finally, Fermanagh overcame Donegal by a score of 1-13 to 1-10.

Seamus Quigley proved influential as he contributed an impressive individual tally (1-7), as an early Jamie Brennan goal could not inspire his side to victory thanks to an impressive second-half fightback from Fermanagh, who found themselves 1-5 to 0-5 down at the break.

Dr McKenna Cup

Cavan 0-7 Tyrone 2-22

Antrim 0-15 St Marys 4-8

Derry 1-14 Down 2-10

Armagh 0-12 UUJ 1-9

Monaghan 2-13 Queens University Belfast 0-7

Donegal 1-10 Fermanagh 1-13

FBD League

Roscommon 3-19 Sligo 2-10

Mayo 0-13 Leitrim 1-10

