Tyrone will refuse 'to participate in any media activity' with RTÉ ahead of All-Ireland final

RTÉ’S COVERAGE OF the All-Ireland senior football final won’t feature any interviews with Tyrone players or management, a statement from the national broadcaster has confirmed.

Mickey Harte has refused to speak with RTÉ since June 2011 after an ill-judged comedy sketch on The John Murray Show mimicked the Tyrone boss just six months after the death of his daughter Michaela.

Harte took exception to the choice of song, ‘Pretty Little Girl from Omagh’, that was played during the segment.

Harte was also unhappy when a letter he sent to RTÉ over their treatment of commentator Brian Carthy was leaked to the media seven years ago.

Tyrone players have refused to be interviewed by RTÉ since then. Despite the arrival of Declan McBennett as RTÉ’s new head of sport, the discussions between both parties have reached an impasse.

An RTÉ statement released this morning on the situation read: “Last week RTÉ Sport extended the same invitation to Tyrone GAA that it has to Dublin GAA, and all previous All Ireland finalists with regard to participation in RTÉ coverage across television, radio and digital platforms.

“This included pre-match, day of match at Croke Park, and post-match interviews.

“Tyrone GAA have informed RTÉ Sport that the Tyrone management and players do not wish to participate in any such media activity with RTE and we respect that decision.

“RTÉ Sport will now continue with its planning and preparation and we wish both Tyrone GAA and Dublin GAA the very best of luck in the final.

“We will be making no further comment on this issue.”

