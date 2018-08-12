32 mins ago

Afternoon all and welcome to today’s live coverage of the All-Ireland football semi-final between Tyrone and Monaghan.

Mickey Harte’s side are bidding to reach their first final in a decade, while Monaghan haven’t appeared in one since 1930. The Farney have beaten Tyrone once already this summer and in Rory Beggan, Karl O’Connell and Conor McManus they’ve got three nailed on All-Stars.

But Tyrone are the more experienced side with phenomenal physical conditioning and a very strong bench. Their strong players are all located around the middle third – Tiernan McCann, Frank Burns, Peter Harte, Colm Cavanagh, Mattie Donnelly and Niall Sludden.

Here’s how the sides are named to start. It throws-in at 3.30pm.

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Clonoe)

2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)

3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

4. Rory Brennan (Trillick)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)

6. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)

7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

8. Colm Cavanagh (Moy)

9. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

10. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick)

11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

12. Cathal McShane (Eoghan Ruadh)

13. Mark Bradley (Killyclogher)

14. Richard Donnelly (Trillick)

15. Connor McAliskey (Clonoe)

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Kieran Duffy (Latton)

3. Drew Wylie (Ballybay)

4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

5. Colin Walshe (Doohamlet)

6. Vinny Corey (Clontibret)

7. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland)

8. Niall Kearns (Sean McDermott’s)

9. Darren Hughes (Scotstown)

10. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)

11. Shane Carey (Scotstown)

12. Dessie Mone (Clontibret)

13. Dermot Malone (Castleblaney)

14. Fintan Kelly (Clones)

15. Conor McManus (Clontibret)