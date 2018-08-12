This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
7,012 Views 9 Comments
3Mins

Tyrone 0-3 Monaghan 0-1

Fine ball inside by Connor McAliskey and Richard Donnelly sends it over off the left.

2Mins

Tyrone 0-2 Monaghan 0-1

Wonderful effort from the outside of the right boot by Niall Sludden. Conor McManus sends over a beauty immediately in response. He’s being tracked by Padraig Hampsey, who’ll have his hands full today.

1Mins

Tyrone 0-1 Monaghan 0-0

Colm Cavanagh gives Tyrone an early lead.

We’re underway!

Team news 

Tyrone have made two late changes. Kieran McGeary and Lee Brennan come in for Rory Brennan and Mark Bradley. Very brave call by Mickey Harte.

It’s prediction time. Who do you fancy to win and by how much? Let us know in the comments section below.

Cathal McShane and Colm Cavanagh arrive Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Afternoon all and welcome to today’s live coverage of the All-Ireland football semi-final between Tyrone and Monaghan.

Mickey Harte’s side are bidding to reach their first final in a decade, while Monaghan haven’t appeared in one since 1930. The Farney have beaten Tyrone once already this summer and in Rory Beggan, Karl O’Connell and Conor McManus they’ve got three nailed on All-Stars.

But Tyrone are the more experienced side with phenomenal physical conditioning and a very strong bench. Their strong players are all located around the middle third – Tiernan McCann, Frank Burns, Peter Harte, Colm Cavanagh, Mattie Donnelly and Niall Sludden.

Here’s how the sides are named to start. It throws-in at 3.30pm.

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Clonoe)

2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)
3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)
4. Rory Brennan (Trillick)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)
6. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)
7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

8. Colm Cavanagh (Moy)
9. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

10. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick)
11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
12. Cathal McShane (Eoghan Ruadh)

13. Mark Bradley (Killyclogher)
14. Richard Donnelly (Trillick)
15. Connor McAliskey (Clonoe)

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Kieran Duffy (Latton)
3. Drew Wylie (Ballybay)
4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

5. Colin Walshe (Doohamlet)
6. Vinny Corey (Clontibret)
7. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland)

8. Niall Kearns (Sean McDermott’s)
9. Darren Hughes (Scotstown)

10. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)
11. Shane Carey (Scotstown)
12. Dessie Mone (Clontibret)

13. Dermot Malone (Castleblaney)
14. Fintan Kelly (Clones)
15. Conor McManus (Clontibret)

Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

