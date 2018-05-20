Harte sent-off as Monaghan end Tyrone's three-in-a-row dreams in Ulster

Monaghan 1-18

Tyrone 1-16

Colm Shalvey reports from Healy Park, Omagh

MONAGHAN DEHTRONED ULSTER champions Tyrone with a fully merited win in Omagh.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Tyrone, chasing a third consecutive provincial title, fell to their first Ulster SFC defeat since 2015, while for Monaghan, it was just a second championship win over their neighbours since 1988.

Having trailed by three points after a strong start by Tyrone, Monaghan finished the first half with a goal from veteran Vincent Corey to take a lead that they never let go of thereafter.

Six points from Connor McAliskey kept Tyrone in contention in a game where neither Mark Bradley nor Colm Cavanagh made it beyond half-time due to injuries.

Monaghan upped their game in the final ten minutes, with Conor McManus bursting into life to guide his side through.

Monaghan were off the mark within a minute as Fintan Kelly opened the scoring, but Tyrone responded well with points from Cathal McShane, Connor McAliskey and Niall Sludden.

Conor McManus opened his account for Monaghan, only for Pádraig Hampsey and Lee Brennan to move Tyrone three clear at the end of a promising opening ten minutes for the hosts.

Frees from Rory Beggan and McManus, either side of a Jack McCarron point, brought Monaghan back on level terms by the 23rd minute, before McAliskey and Brennan tapped over frees to regain the hosts’ lead.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

A long-range free by Beggan brought Monaghan back within one and they struck for a goal in first-half added time when Vincent Corey finished a well-worked move from close range.

Drew Wylie added a fine point to leave Monaghan 1-7 to 0-8 ahead at half-time and they made a strong start to the second half with points from McCarron (free) and the tireless Ryan McAnespie.

A Brennan free kept Tyrone in touch and although Conor McCarthy quickly made his mark after being introduced for Monaghan, a brace of McAliskey points left just two between them.

Karl O’Connell was inches away from finding the net for Monaghan, who got a point from the resulting ’45 by Beggan, before Peter Harte and the lively Sludden responded for the holders.

A second ’45 by Beggan and a point from an unlikely angle by Dessie Mone restored Monaghan’s three-point lead, but Tyrone got back on terms through sub Michael McKernan and a brace of frees by McAliskey.

Cue McManus taking over the closing stages with four of the last six scores, started by a superbly judged free from the left wing. Monaghan captain Colin Walshe came on to kick a fine score with his left foot and McManus outdid his previous effort with an outrageous point from the right sideline.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Tyrone played the dying minutes with 14 men after Peter Harte was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Ryan Wylie.

A sixth point from McManus moved Monaghan five ahead three minutes into added time and even though Tyrone found the net very late on when McKernan appeared to get the final touch in a crowded area to divert a Frank Burns ’45 past Beggan, it wasn’t enough for the hosts.

Monaghan will play Fermanagh in the Ulster semi-finals, while Tyrone join Mayo as the big name in the first round of qualifiers.

Monaghan deserved it. Extremely well drilled side. Tyrone never got attack flowing. McManus exceptional when game on line. — Sean Cavanagh (@SeanCavanagh14) May 20, 2018 Source: Sean Cavanagh /Twitter

Scorers for Monaghan: Conor McManus 0-6 (4f); Rory Beggan 0-4 (2f, 2 ‘45s); Vincent Corey 1-0; Jack McCarron 0-2 (1f); Dessie Mone 0-1; Fintan Kelly 0-1; Ryan McAnespie 0-1; Drew Wylie 0-1; Conor McCarthy 0-1; Colin Walshe 0-1.

Scorers for Tyrone: Connor McAliskey 0-6 (3f); Michael McKernan 1-1; Lee Brennan 0-3f; Niall Sludden 0-2; Matthew Donnelly 0-1; Peter Harte 0-1; Cathal McShane 0-1; Pádraig Hampsey 0-1.

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

3. Drew Wylie (Ballybay)

5. Kieran Duffy (Latton)

19. Dessie Mone (Clontibret)

6. Vincent Corey (Clontibret)

7. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland)

8. Niall Kearns (Seán McDermotts)

9. Darren Hughes (Scotstown)

10. Fintan Kelly (Clones)

14. Kieran Hughes (Scotstown)

12. Dessie Ward (Ballybay)

24. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)

11. Jack McCarron (Currin)

15. Conor McManus (Clontibret)

Subs:

13. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown) for Ward (40)

23. Owen Duffy (Latton) for McCarron (60)

2. Colin Walshe (Doohamlet) for Mone (63)

22. Dermot Malone (Castleblayney) for McManus (75).

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

4. Cathal McCarron (Athy, Kildare)

6. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)

2. Pádraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciarán)

8. Colm Cavanagh (Moy)

9. Matthew Donnelly (Capt., Trillick)

10. Cathal McShane (Owen Roe O’Neills)

11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

12. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

13. Lee Brennan (Trillick)

14. Connor McAliskey (Clonoe)

15. Mark Bradley (Killyclogher)

Subs

26. Ronan O’Neill (Omagh) for Bradley (inj., 18)

20. Declan McClure (Clonoe) for Cavanagh (inj., H-T)

24. Michael McKernan (Coalisland) for McCarron (39)

22. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy) for McCann (52)

23. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy) for Brennan (55)

19. Cónall McCann (Killyclogher) for O’Neill (61).

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!