Sunday 16 September, 2018
Sean Cavanagh released from hospital after 'bad concussion, broken nose and extensive facial injuries'

Six red cards and 20 yellow cards were dished out during Moy’s Championship clash with Edendork.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 16 Sep 2018, 4:07 PM
24 minutes ago 2,617 Views 5 Comments
35-year-old Kavanagh suffered a knee to the face on Saturday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
35-year-old Kavanagh suffered a knee to the face on Saturday.
35-year-old Kavanagh suffered a knee to the face on Saturday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SEAN CAVANAGH HAS been released from hospital after he suffered a brutal knee to the face during a Tyrone Senior Football Championship meeting between Moy and Edendork, which saw 26 bookings dished out.

Six red cards and 20 yellow cards were given out by the referee throughout the affair, with former Tyrone captain Cavanagh taken to hospital at half-time having received the blow after 20 minutes at O’Neill Park.

Darren McCurry received a yellow card before kicking the winning score for Edendork in injury time. He was then given given his marching orders for a further black card with moments remaining, as his side held on for a 0-10 to 0-9 victory in Dungannon.

Harry Loughran and Colm Cavanagh were both dismissed for Moy for second yellow cards, with none of the game’s sending offs coming as a result of a straight red.

“Thanks for all the messages,” Sean Cavanagh wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “Released from hospital with a bad concussion, broken nose & extensive facial injuries but could have been much worse. I’m lucky.”

Moy extended their congratulations to their opponents for Saturday’s narrow win, saying: “Commiserations to An Mhaigh senior men’s football squad and management on their very unfortunate one-point defeat to Edendork in today’s SFC first-round match at Dungannon.

“Best wishes for a speedy recovery to Sean Cavanagh who picked up a nasty facial injury early in the match and was transported to Craigavon hospital by ambulance.”

