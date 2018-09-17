This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tyrone condemn 'ugly scenes of unwarranted violence' after 26 cards mar Championship game

There were 20 yellow cards and six red cards shown during Saturday’s meeting between Moy and Edendork.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 17 Sep 2018, 7:28 PM
Sean Cavanagh suffered a broken nose during Saturday's game in Dungannon.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE TYRONE COUNTY Committee have condemned scenes of violence which marred a championship meeting between Moy and Edendork on Saturday, where Sean Cavanagh suffered concussion and a broken nose.

The former county captain was taken to hospital at half-time after suffering a brutal knee to the face after 20 minutes of play, with the high number of bookings and sending offs overshadowing the weekend’s game, where Edendork earned a one point victory.

Tyrone have condemned the scenes in a statement released on Monday evening.

It said: “Following on from the Weekend Tyrone Club Championship matches, The Tyrone County Committee wish to state that all or any disciplinary action will be a matter of consideration by the Tyrone CCC.

“Based on the referee’s report, plus examination of the video-recording of the games, the matters arising will be dealt with in an urgent manner & following due process as stipulated in the Rules of the Association and the Official Guide the CCC will determine the relevant penalties.

“We would wish to condemn all of the ugly scenes of unwarranted violence. We wish also to extend good wishes to all players who incurred injuries — whether accidentally or otherwise.”

Moy suffered a one point defeat on Saturday, losing 0-10 to 0-9. Darren McCurry kicked the winning score for the visitors to O’Neill Park in injury time before being given his marching orders for a black card with moments remaining.

Harry Loughran and Colm Cavanagh were both dismissed for Moy for second yellow cards, with none of the game’s sending offs coming as a result of a straight red.

Colm Kavanagh confirmed on Sunday that he has been released from Craigavon Area Hospital, having suffered significant injuries.

“Thanks for all the messages,” the 35-year-old wrote on Twitter. “Released from hospital with a bad concussion, broken nose & extensive facial injuries but could have been much worse. I’m lucky.” 

