Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 11 March, 2018
Two-goal Tyrone move closer to safety with big win over Donegal in Omagh

Goals from Niall Sludden and Mark Bradley did the business at Healy Park.

By Declan Bogue Saturday 10 Mar 2018, 8:46 PM
7 hours ago 6,417 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3897125
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

TYRONE 2-13

DONEGAL 1-10

Declan Bogue reports from Healy Park

TYRONE MOVED FURTHER away from the relegation trapdoor with this vital win over neighbours Donegal in Omagh.

The win was fashioned by a couple of moments of genius under severe pressure that brought the two goals for the home side. The first came after a block down on Michael Murphy by Niall Sludden, who legged it up-field to get on the end of a Padraig McNulty pass to step around Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton and place the shot in the corner of the net.

That came just prior to half-time and left Tyrone in the lead for the first time, 1-5 to 0-7 at that point.

A couple of minutes into the second half, Mark Bradley pilfered the second goal when he ghosted inside after selling a cheeky dummy to Leo McLoone, and more was to come when he stabbed his shot between the legs of Patton. Incidentally, the latter had been lucky to stay on in the first half after dragging Sludden to the ground to concede a penalty, miraculously avoiding a black card.

Odhran MacNiallais clawed a goal back for Donegal who went within two points of their hosts, but Tyrone hit back with the last four points of the game to ease their relegation concerns.

Scorers for Tyrone: L Brennan 0-5, 4f, N Sludden 1-1, M Bradley 1-1, C McAliskey 0-3f, C McShane 0-1, P Harte 0-1, N Morgan 0-1f

Scorers for Donegal: O MacNiallais 1-2, M Murphy 0-3f, E Doherty, EB Gallagher, H McFadden, M McHugh, S McBrearty 0-1 each

TYRONE

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

27. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)
23.Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)
4. Cathal McCarron (Athy)

5. Conor Meyler (Omagh)
6. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)
30. Cathal McShane (Owen Roes)

8. Colm Cavanagh (Moy)
9. Padraig McNulty (Dungannon)

10. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)
11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
12. Peter Harter (Errigal Ciaran)

13. Lee Brennan (Trillick)
14. Connor McAliskey (Clonoe)
15. Mark Bradley (Killyclogher)

Subs: 2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland) for HP McGeary (50); 7. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy) for McNulty (57); 25. David Mulgrew (Ardboe) for McAliskey (62); 22. Darren McCurry (Edendork) for Bradley (67); 19. Conall McCann (Killyclogher) for McShane (70); 17. Rory Brennan (Trillick) for Meyler (73)

DONEGAL

1. Shaun Patton (St Eunan’s)

17. Conor Morrison (St Eunan’s)
19. Stephen McMenamin (Ballyshannon)
4. Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Killybegs)

5. Tony McClenaghan (Buncrana)
6. Caolan Ward (St Eunan’s)
7. Eamonn Doherty (St Eunan’s)

8. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs)
9. Odhran MacNiallais (Gaoth Dobhair)

10. Leo McLoone (Glenties)
11. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar)
12. Mark McHugh (Kilcar)

13. Ciaran Thompson (Glenties)
14. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly)
15. Jamie Brennan (Bundoran)

Subs: 18. Dáire O’Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair) for Thompson; 23. Martin McElhinney (St Michael’s) for McClenaghan (42); 21. Stephen McBrearty (Kilcar) for M McHugh (50); 25. Frank McGlynn (Glenfin) for Ward (57); 22. Niall O’Donnell (St Eunan’s) for Brennan (63); 27. Michael Langan (St Michael’s) for MacNiallais (67)

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)
Attendance: 5,850

About the author:

About the author
Declan Bogue
@DeclanBogue
sport@the42.ie

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

