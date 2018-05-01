Fury: Joshua an inspiration to young people, but doesn't have the natural gift

TYSON FURY SAYS he is ‘proud’ of Anthony Joshua, but is coming to take his heavyweight throne as the 29-year-old prepares to make his long-awaited return to the ring.

Fury, who has signed with promoter Frank Warren, has not fought since out-pointing Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015, yet he will make his comeback in Manchester June 9.

And the former IBF, WBA and WBO champion has repeatedly spoken of his confidence that he can then go on to reclaim the belts by knocking out Joshua, who could yet unify the division with a fight against WBC holder Deontay Wilder.

Fury was again in bullish mood on Tuesday morning, telling ITV: “Of course I [believe that], otherwise I wouldn’t be sat here today. I’d be off in Spain, drinking sangria somewhere.

“Of course I think I have the ability – I just think I have too much movement and natural boxing skill to lose to somebody like [Joshua].

He’s very tough and strong and he has a lot of learned ability, but he doesn’t have the natural gift of the sweet science. I’m very proud of what he’s done. He’s achieved a lot in the sport and he’s an inspiration to young people coming through.

“But hold on to the throne because I’ll be taking it back. Everyone in heavyweight boxing knows who the real champion is.”

- Omni