  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 19 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tyson Fury nears return and possible Joshua match-up as boxing licence suspension is lifted

The British Boxing Board of Control has agreed to end the former world heavyweight champion’s ban, subject to a medical.

By AFP Friday 19 Jan 2018, 1:49 PM
7 hours ago 3,001 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3806467
Fury hasn't fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.
Fury hasn't fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.
Fury hasn't fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

CONTROVERSIAL BOXER TYSON Fury moved closer to his dream all-British world heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua when he was told today that he will get his licence back if he passes a medical.

The 29-year-old — who has not fought since his shock win against Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to become the undisputed heavyweight world champion — cleared a hurdle in his battle to fight again after a meeting with the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC).

“Following (an) interview with Tyson Fury at the BBBC offices earlier today, the suspension of his boxer’s licence will be lifted subject to receipt and clearance of all medical requirements,” a statement read.

That announcement follows another favourable ruling last month as the troubled boxer tries to return to the ring following a positive test for steroids.

In December, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) cleared Fury to return, after an absence of over two years, following his acceptance of a backdated two-year ban.

Fury — who will have to bide his time to fight Joshua as the WBA and IBF champion is due to box New Zealand’s WBO titleholder Joseph Parker in Cardiff on 31 March — had been charged along with his cousin and fellow boxer Hughie, who also failed a test for nandrolone in February 2015.

Both insisted the positive tests were a result of eating wild boar that had not been castrated.

Fury also failed a test for cocaine in September 2016 and later admitted using the recreational drug to deal with depression related to his injury and UKAD problems.

© AFP 2018

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Frampton admits to ‘a wee bit of fear factor’ as he gears up for make-or-break clash with Donaire

Manny Pacquiao says he’s in talks to fight Vasyl Lomachenko

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points
Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points
Premier League clubs will pay special tribute to trailblazing black footballer Regis this weekend
Peter Crouch emerges as shock Chelsea target and the transfer window has gone mad
ARSENAL
Mourinho tells United to forget Sanchez and focus on Burnley
Mourinho tells United to forget Sanchez and focus on Burnley
Wenger: Alexis Sanchez loss won't hurt Arsenal as much as Van Persie departure
Arsenal's big December signing influences pursuit of Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'A trip to France is an assault on your senses. It's a good chance to show where we're at'
'A trip to France is an assault on your senses. It's a good chance to show where we're at'
Pienaar returns from injury as Montpellier name star-studded side for Leinster
Sexton rested as Cullen makes six changes for Leinster's trip to Montpellier
MUNSTER
Munster select unchanged side for the first time this season
Munster select unchanged side for the first time this season
'You have that stigma with you forever' - Former Ulster forward on his doping ban
Here's what your province needs to happen in the decisive Champions Cup pool matches
SIX NATIONS
Luckless Vunipola adds to England's injury woe as he's ruled out for 12 weeks
Luckless Vunipola adds to England's injury woe as he's ruled out for 12 weeks
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
Bath back row Mercer one of eight uncapped players in Eddie Jones' England squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie