TYSON FURY HAS revealed how a slight from potential future opponent Deontay Wilder motivated him to get in shape and start out on the road back to boxing.

Fury has been out of action since sensationally dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to take ownership of the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts.

That victory, by unanimous points decision, moved Fury to 25-0 but he has since been beset by a number of personal problems, including battles with his weight and depression.

However, after serving a backdated two-year doping ban, the 29-year-old is preparing to make his return in early June.

He revealed in a media conference today how a dig from WBC strap-holder Wilder prompted him to overcome suicidal thoughts and embark on the comeback trail.

“I am finally back in shape and have set a date — it was Deontay Wilder who spurred me on because he said I could not do it, he said I was finished,” said Fury. “I wanted to prove him wrong.

“I was walking my dog along the canal and when I heard that I looked at myself and thought ‘you fat pig’. I felt like jumping in and drowning myself.

But I am in a very good place and a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter. I feel fully focused, sharp and strong and fast. The two years out helped me, I never had a break since starting as a child.

“I had much-needed time with my family and have my head working again.”

Deontay Wilder. Source: Joel Plummer

Fury’s impending comeback has fuelled talk of potential duels with Wilder and fellow Brit Anthony Joshua, who now holds the three titles that Fury took from Klitschko in Dusseldorf two and a half years ago.

“I can have one hand tied behind my back and beat AJ and Wilder – they can choose which one,” said a typically bullish Fury. “I’m going to have a couple of warm-up fights then I’ll be ready for them. I believe my talent and confidence is enough to beat these guys.”

