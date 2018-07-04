Check out some of the incredible scores from tonight's U21 provincial hurling finals

THERE WAS A feast of quality score-taking on display in the Bord Gáis Munster and Leinster U21 hurling finals on Wednesday evening.

Cork scored an emphatic win against Tipperary in the Munster clash to claim their first U21 title since 2007 while Galway edged out Wexford after an extra-time thriller thanks to a late goal from Seán Bleahene.

The sides played out a high-scoring contest in Portlaoise and the result sees Galway pick up their first Leinster U21 crown since joining the competition.

Both ties produced some superb scores.

Cork 2-23 Tipperary 1-13

Jack O'Connor finishes to the net for @OfficialCorkGAA pic.twitter.com/dsxQqOA6G3 — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 4, 2018

Jack O’Connor (Cork)

It was a routine win for Cork in the end, which included this excellent goal from Jack O’Connor shortly after the hour mark.

With the scoreline reading 1-12 0-6 in Cork’s favour, the ball was delivered into the Cork attack which O’Connor gathered.

After rounding a defender he steadied himself before riffling his shot into the Tipperary net.

Robbie O’Flynn (Cork)

Robbie O'Flynn scores a sensational point for @OfficialCorkGAA from the wing pic.twitter.com/sc3WJVH5DV — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 4, 2018

Robbie O’Flynn finished the final with a tally of 1-1 for Cork and his point in the second half was a brilliant individual effort.

The Erin’s Own clubman jumped up to catch a long ball in and quickly turned to sprint away from his marker along the wing and strike a long-range effort straight between the posts.

Mark Coleman (Cork)

Sublime stickwork from Mark Coleman for this sideline for @OfficialCorkGAA pic.twitter.com/h2aGvV0Cg6 — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 4, 2018

The Blarney man produced a man-of-the-match display, which featured another one of his trademark sideline points.

Jake Morris (Tipperary)

Jake Morris with a magnificent score for @TipperaryGAA pic.twitter.com/b8OKQ1A8KS — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 4, 2018

It was a difficult night for the Premier County, but this fine point from Jake Morris was a positive feature of their performance.

Some good tackling among the Tipperary forwards saw the ball reach the hands of the Nenagh Éire Óg forward who produced a quick turn to lose his marker before landing a great effort over the bar.

Galway 4-21 Wexford 2-26

Thomas Monaghan with unbelievable skill, run & finish in this goal for @Galway_GAA pic.twitter.com/2aRhkzT4uA — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 4, 2018

Thomas Monaghan (Galway)

There was drama aplenty between Galway and Wexford in the Leinster final, with the Tribesmen doing just enough to come out on top.

They hit four goals in all, the first of which was scored by Thomas Monaghan.

The midfielder collected a pass inside the Wexford half and launched into a solo-run with Wexford midfielder Rowan White staying close behind him.

White’s teammate Garry Moloy tried to hold Monaghan up but the Craughwell flicked the ball in front of him before gathering possession again and driving it low into the net.

Evan Niland (Galway)

Evan Niland with a sublime goal off the hurley on the run for @Galway_GAA pic.twitter.com/YwacGe9q83 — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 4, 2018

Similarly, Evan Niland’s contribution to Galway’s goal count was a superb effort.

Galway worked the ball well up the field and the move resulted in Niland picking up possession before racing through the Wexford cover.

Defenders were swarming around him but he used some brilliant stickwork to get the shot off and rattle the Wexford net.

Sublime stickwork from Ian Carthy scoring this last gasp goal for @OfficialWexGAA pic.twitter.com/rI3rTO1Ezw — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 4, 2018

Ian Carthy (Wexford)

It was an intense affair in O’Moore Park and Ian Carthy’s goal in the sixth minute of stoppage-time ensured that the game would go to extra-time.

In a last-gasp attempt to find a goal, Wexford went on the attack and the ball came out to Carthy following a scramble.

After controlling the ball on his stick, he smashed his shot home from close range to send Wexford fans into raptures.

Sean Bleahene (Galway)

Sean Bleahene scores a dramatic late goal to seal victory for @Galway_GAA pic.twitter.com/C84JFVBH81 — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 4, 2018

Sadly for the Wexford contingent, Galway would go on to win the final on account of this goal from Bleahene.

With the scoreboard reading Galway 3-21 Wexford 2-26 in the last few moments of extra-time, Galway dropped a long ball into the danger area.

It spilled out to Bleahene who rattled his shot past Wexford keeper Jack Cushe.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!