This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Wednesday 4 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Check out some of the incredible scores from tonight's U21 provincial hurling finals

Cork got the better of Tipperary in the Munster final while Galway edged out Wexford after a thriller in the Leinster final.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 4 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
8 minutes ago 64 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4109385

THERE WAS A feast of quality score-taking on display in the Bord Gáis Munster and Leinster U21 hurling finals on Wednesday evening.

Cork scored an emphatic win against Tipperary in the Munster clash to claim their first U21 title since 2007 while Galway edged out Wexford after an extra-time thriller thanks to a late goal from Seán Bleahene.

The sides played out a high-scoring contest in Portlaoise and the result sees Galway pick up their first Leinster U21 crown since joining the competition.

Both ties produced some superb scores.

Cork 2-23 Tipperary 1-13

Jack O’Connor (Cork)

It was a routine win for Cork in the end, which included this excellent goal from Jack O’Connor shortly after the hour mark.

With the scoreline reading 1-12 0-6 in Cork’s favour, the ball was delivered into the Cork attack which O’Connor gathered.

After rounding a defender he steadied himself before riffling his shot into the Tipperary net.

Robbie O’Flynn (Cork)

Robbie O’Flynn finished the final with a tally of 1-1 for Cork and his point in the second half was a brilliant individual effort.

The Erin’s Own clubman jumped up to catch a long ball in and quickly turned to sprint away from his marker along the wing and strike a long-range effort straight between the posts.

Mark Coleman (Cork)

The Blarney man produced a man-of-the-match display, which featured another one of his trademark sideline points.

Jake Morris (Tipperary)

It was a difficult night for the Premier County, but this fine point from Jake Morris was a positive feature of their performance.

Some good tackling among the Tipperary forwards saw the ball reach the hands of the Nenagh Éire Óg forward who produced a quick turn to lose his marker before landing a great effort over the bar.

Galway 4-21 Wexford 2-26

Thomas Monaghan (Galway)

There was drama aplenty between Galway and Wexford in the Leinster final, with the Tribesmen doing just enough to come out on top.

They hit four goals in all, the first of which was scored by Thomas Monaghan.

The midfielder collected a pass inside the Wexford half and launched into a solo-run with Wexford midfielder Rowan White staying close behind him.

White’s teammate Garry Moloy tried to hold Monaghan up but the Craughwell flicked the ball in front of him before gathering possession again and driving it low into the net.

Evan Niland (Galway)

Similarly, Evan Niland’s contribution to Galway’s goal count was a superb effort.

Galway worked the ball well up the field and the move resulted in Niland picking up possession before racing through the Wexford cover.

Defenders were swarming around him but he used some brilliant stickwork to get the shot off and rattle the Wexford net.

Ian Carthy (Wexford)

It was an intense affair in O’Moore Park and Ian Carthy’s goal in the sixth minute of stoppage-time ensured that the game would go to extra-time.

In a last-gasp attempt to find a goal, Wexford went on the attack and the ball came out to Carthy following a scramble.

After controlling the ball on his stick, he smashed his shot home from close range to send Wexford fans into raptures.

Sean Bleahene (Galway)

Sadly for the Wexford contingent, Galway would go on to win the final on account of this goal from Bleahene.

With the scoreboard reading Galway 3-21 Wexford 2-26 in the last few moments of extra-time, Galway dropped a long ball into the danger area.

It spilled out to Bleahene who rattled his shot past Wexford keeper Jack Cushe.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Bleahene breaks Wexford hearts with last second goal to seal Galway’s first Leinster U21 title

Cork are champions of Munster U21 hurling for first time since 2007 after 13-point win over Tipp

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Poll: Eight teams left in the race, but who do you now think will win the World Cup?
Poll: Eight teams left in the race, but who do you now think will win the World Cup?
Blow for Uruguay as Cavani looks set to miss last-eight showdown with France
4 events for... anyone with football fever during the World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'Yesterday was a massive milestone for us as a group because we hadn't won a knockout game for so long'
'Yesterday was a massive milestone for us as a group because we hadn't won a knockout game for so long'
'This is not the time to talk about this:' Willian unfazed by rumours of move to Barcelona
'The most amazing 24 hours' - England's Delph missed World Cup win for birth of his daughter
ENGLAND
Vardy doubtful for England's World Cup quarter-final after last-minute penalty switch
Vardy doubtful for England's World Cup quarter-final after last-minute penalty switch
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
FRANCE
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Here are the times and dates for the 4 World Cup quarter-finals
Defiant Sampaoli facing Argentina sack after World Cup shambles - reports
BRAZIL
'Brazil have a huge task ahead of them when they meet France in the semi-finals'
'Brazil have a huge task ahead of them when they meet France in the semi-finals'
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
Neymar-inspired Brazil prevail, as Mexico bow out at last 16 for 7th consecutive time

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie