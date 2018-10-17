This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 17 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

6 for All-Ireland finalists Cork, 5 for champions Tipperary - U21 hurling team of the year announced

Tipperary have two representatives in the Player of the Year nominations while Cork have one.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 1:20 PM
59 minutes ago 1,961 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4291055
Image: Photojoiner.net
Image: Photojoiner.net

ALL-IRELAND FINALISTS Cork and Tipperary dominate this year’s U21 hurling team of the year, with runners-up Cork earning one one more spot in the selection over the newly crowned champions.

Cork have six players on the team while Tipperary have five after they claimed Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U21 crown in August with a late flurry of scores against their Munster rivals.

The rebel county, who won the Munster U21 title this year, are represented by goalkeeper Ger Collins, while defenders Niall O’Leary and Billy Hennessy have also made the cut.

Senior inter-county star Mark Coleman has one of the midfield spots with Robbie O’Flynn and Tim O’Mahony claiming places in the forward line.

Tipperary’s Ger Browne partners Coleman in midfield while Killian O’Dwyer, Brian McGrath and Robert Byrne have all been included in the selection.

Mark Coleman celebrates Mark Coleman. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Jake Morris, who pocketed 1-4 in the U21 All-Ireland final, has been named in the full-forward line.

All-Ireland semi-finalists Galway and Wexford both have two representatives to complete the U21 hurling team of the year for 2018.

Meanwhile, Tipperary have two representatives in the Player of the Year nominations, with Jake Morris and Ger Browne both flying the flag for the Premier County. 

Galway’s Fintan Burke and Cork’s Mark Coleman are the other nominees and the winner will be announced at the Gala ceremony which takes place at Dublin’s City Hall on Friday 19 October.

Fintan Burke Fintan Burke. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Commenting on the awards, TG4′s Mícheál Ó Domhnaill, panel judge for Team of the Year said:

“The Cork/Tipp story was undoubtedly one of the major talking points of the season when they played out the first ever U-21 All-Ireland Final contested by two counties from the same province, having previously met in the Munster decider.

“Tipp might well have taken the ultimate prize but the Team of the Year selection shows how strong Cork have been this season which offers a lot of hope for the Rebels looking ahead to the future.”

2018 Bord Gáis Energy Team of the Year

1. Ger Collins (Cork)
2. Killian O’Dwyer (Tipperary)
3. Brian McGrath (Tipperary)
4. Niall O’Leary (Cork)
5. Fintan Burke (Galway)
6. Robert Byrne (Tipperary)
7. Billy Hennessy (Cork)
8. Mark Coleman (Cork)
9. Ger Browne (Tipperary)
10. Robbie O’Flynn (Cork)
11. Rory O’Connor (Wexford)
12. Cianan Fahy (Galway)
13. Jake Morris (Tipperary)
14. Tim O’Mahony (Cork)
15. Seamus Casey (Wexford)

2018 Bord Gáis Energy Player of the Year Nominees

Ger Browne (Tipperary)
Fintan Burke (Galway)
Mark Coleman (Cork)
Jake Morris (Tipperary)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    I fined him for his goal at Old Trafford! Giggs delighted for Wales hero Wilson
    I fined him for his goal at Old Trafford! Giggs delighted for Wales hero Wilson
    Griezmann delivers Löw blow as World Cup winners reign supreme in Paris against Germany
    Dutch midfielder scores first international goal to end Belgium's winning run
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    Duffy shifts blame away from Ireland management: 'We let them down'
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    BOXING
    Irish boxers depart European Juniors with two gold, three silver and eight bronze medals
    Irish boxers depart European Juniors with two gold, three silver and eight bronze medals
    Pound-for-pound queen willing to drop weight to face 'amazing' Katie Taylor in historic women's fight
    Canelo signs 'highest-paid guaranteed contract in sports history' with streaming service DAZN
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'It's been one of the worst years in recent memory for Irish football' - Andrews
    'It's been one of the worst years in recent memory for Irish football' - Andrews
    Poll: Should the FAI keep faith with Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane?
    Sacking Martin O'Neill would be a short-term solution to a long-term problem

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie