6 for All-Ireland finalists Cork, 5 for champions Tipperary - U21 hurling team of the year announced

ALL-IRELAND FINALISTS Cork and Tipperary dominate this year’s U21 hurling team of the year, with runners-up Cork earning one one more spot in the selection over the newly crowned champions.

Cork have six players on the team while Tipperary have five after they claimed Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U21 crown in August with a late flurry of scores against their Munster rivals.

The rebel county, who won the Munster U21 title this year, are represented by goalkeeper Ger Collins, while defenders Niall O’Leary and Billy Hennessy have also made the cut.

Senior inter-county star Mark Coleman has one of the midfield spots with Robbie O’Flynn and Tim O’Mahony claiming places in the forward line.

Tipperary’s Ger Browne partners Coleman in midfield while Killian O’Dwyer, Brian McGrath and Robert Byrne have all been included in the selection.

Mark Coleman. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Jake Morris, who pocketed 1-4 in the U21 All-Ireland final, has been named in the full-forward line.

All-Ireland semi-finalists Galway and Wexford both have two representatives to complete the U21 hurling team of the year for 2018.

Meanwhile, Tipperary have two representatives in the Player of the Year nominations, with Jake Morris and Ger Browne both flying the flag for the Premier County.

Galway’s Fintan Burke and Cork’s Mark Coleman are the other nominees and the winner will be announced at the Gala ceremony which takes place at Dublin’s City Hall on Friday 19 October.

Fintan Burke. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Commenting on the awards, TG4′s Mícheál Ó Domhnaill, panel judge for Team of the Year said:

“The Cork/Tipp story was undoubtedly one of the major talking points of the season when they played out the first ever U-21 All-Ireland Final contested by two counties from the same province, having previously met in the Munster decider.

“Tipp might well have taken the ultimate prize but the Team of the Year selection shows how strong Cork have been this season which offers a lot of hope for the Rebels looking ahead to the future.”

2018 Bord Gáis Energy Team of the Year

1. Ger Collins (Cork)

2. Killian O’Dwyer (Tipperary)

3. Brian McGrath (Tipperary)

4. Niall O’Leary (Cork)

5. Fintan Burke (Galway)

6. Robert Byrne (Tipperary)

7. Billy Hennessy (Cork)

8. Mark Coleman (Cork)

9. Ger Browne (Tipperary)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Cork)

11. Rory O’Connor (Wexford)

12. Cianan Fahy (Galway)

13. Jake Morris (Tipperary)

14. Tim O’Mahony (Cork)

15. Seamus Casey (Wexford)

2018 Bord Gáis Energy Player of the Year Nominees

Ger Browne (Tipperary)

Fintan Burke (Galway)

Mark Coleman (Cork)

Jake Morris (Tipperary)

