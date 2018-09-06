This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coleman and Morris among nominees for U21 hurling player of the year award

Ger Browne and Fintan Burke are also in the running, while Cork lead the way with 11 nominations for team of the year.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 1:21 PM
CORK’S MARK COLEMAN, Tipperary pair Jake Morris and Ger Browne, and Galway’s Fintan Burke are the nominees to win the Bord Gáis Energy U21 Hurling Player of the Year.

pjimage Fintan Burke, Mark Coleman, Jake Morris and Ger Browne are in the running for the prize

Aaron Gillane was the winner of the award last year and went on to lead Limerick to All-Ireland senior success last month. 

The nominees for the U21 Team of the Year have also been released, with beaten finalists Cork leading the way with 11 players on the list. All-Ireland champions Tipperary and Leinster winners Galway both have nine players each included.

The full county breakdown on the 45-player shortlist is as follows:

  • 11 – Cork
  • 9 – Tipperary and Galway
  • 6 – Wexford
  • 2 - Limerick, Waterford, Dublin and Kilkenny
  • 1 – Carlow and Westmeath

The judging panel consisted of Ger Cunningham, Mícheál Ó Domhnaill, Joe Canning and Ken McGrath. The U21 team and player of the year honours will be announced on Wednesday 17 October. The winners will receive their awards at a ceremony in Dublin on 19 October.

Full Shortlist for Bord Gáis Energy Team of the Year

Goalkeepers: Billy Nolan (Waterford), Barry Hogan (Tipperary), Ger Collins (Cork).

Right Corner Back: Paddy Smyth (Dublin), David Lowney (Cork), Damien Reck (Wexford).

Full Back: Darren Byrne (Wexford), Jack Fitzpatrick (Galway), Brian McGrath (Tipperary).

Left Corner Back: Killian O’Dwyer (Tipperary), Shane Bannon (Galway), Niall O’Leary (Cork).

Right Half Back: Fintan Burke (Galway), Conor Prunty (Waterford), Billy Hennessy (Cork).

Centre Back: Kyle Hayes (Limerick), Make Coleman (Cork), Robert Byrne (Tipperary).

Left Half Back: Dylan Quirke (Tipperary), Jack Grealish (Galway), Ian Carty (Wexford).

Midfield: Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork), Richie Leahy (Kilkenny), Tom Monaghan (Galway), Seán Loftus (Galway), Ger Browne (Tipperary), Conor Cahalane (Cork).

Right Half Forward: Brian Ryan (Limerick), Robbie O’Flynn (Cork), Joe O’Connor (Wexford).

Centre Forward: Jerome Cahill (Tipperary), Rory O’Connor (Wexford), Declan Dalton (Cork).

Left Half Forward: Killian Doyle (Wesmeath), Cianan Fahy (Galway), Shane Kingston (Cork).

Right Corner Forward: Jake Morris (Tipperary), Kevin Cooney (Galway), Colin Currie (Dublin).

Full Forward: Tim O’Mahoney (Cork), John Donnelly (Kilkenny), Mark Kehoe (Tipperary).

Left Corner Forward: Simon Casey (Wexford), Evan Niland (Galway), Chris Nolan (Carlow).

