Monday 22 October, 2018
Heartwarming scenes as heroic U7s face off to raise funds for sinkhole-stricken Magheracloone

The true spirit of the GAA.

By Emma Duffy Monday 22 Oct 2018, 10:40 PM
57 minutes ago 1,480 Views 1 Comment
THIS IS BRILLIANT.

Source: Beko UK/YouTube

Seven-year-old Victor Clarke’s wishes came true this weekend as two clubs came together in the most amazing of ways to raise some much-needed funds.

On Saturday, the Ratoath and Magheracloone U7s went head-to-head before the Over 35s took to the field for the second part of the billing at Sean Eiffe Park.

You probably recognise the club named Maghercaloone. The Monaghan outfit hit the headlines last month as their grounds closed following devastating sinkhole damage.

As the story developed, young Victor wrote a heartwarming letter to his Meath-based club, pitching an idea that his U7 side play their Magheracloone counterparts in a charity match to raise money.

And everyone involved made it happen on Saturday, as the Mitchells’ fundraising continues through this tough time. 

A shining light amidst the darkness.

Just brilliant.

