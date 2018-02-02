  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 2 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lansdowne seek their 13th straight victory and more of your UBL Division 1A previews

At the other end of the table, Dolphin and Old Wesley do battle for some much-needed points.

By Dave Mervyn Friday 2 Feb 2018, 8:47 PM
2 hours ago 1,687 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3831621

ULSTER BANK LEAGUE: DIVISION 1A: Saturday, February 3. Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated

BUCCANEERS (10th) v TERENURE COLLEGE (3rd), Dubarry Park

It was the same old story for Buccaneers last week as their inconsistent play allowed UCD to build a 12-point lead, and a two-try finish from the Pirates proved not enough. They did at least get Ireland Sevens international Josh Rowland onto the field for his long-awaited debut at full-back.

Charlie Butterworth celebrates at the final whistle Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

With eight points to make up on the two teams above them, the ‘must-win’ tag is attached to all of Buccs’ remaining games. They have the personnel to do it – Peter Claffey and Paul Boyle, in particular, up front, and brothers Luke and Ben Carty, captain Shane Layden and seven-try winger Rory O’Connor behind the scrum.

Terenure put a lot into last Saturday’s titanic tussle with leaders Lansdowne, eventually going down 12-8. It will be difficult to match that intensity and accuracy again, but James Blaney’s men have performed well on the road against teams in the lower reaches of the table, defeating Dublin University, UCD and St. Mary’s so far.

Recent League Meetings - Saturday, April 19, 2014: Terenure College 36 Buccaneers 29, Lakelands Park; Saturday, November 4, 2017: Terenure College 27 Buccaneers 21, Lakelands Park

Ulster Bank League Season’s Form: Buccaneers: LLLLLLLWWLLL; Terenure College: WWWWLWLLWLWL

Ulster Bank League Top Scorers - Buccaneers: Points: Luke Carty 65; Tries: Rory O’Connor 7; Terenure College: Points: Mark O’Neill 74; Tries: Jake Swaine 5

CLONTARF (4th) v UCD (7th), Castle Avenue

Clontarf have been a bogey team for UCD, whether at home or away, and you would have to back ‘Tarf to get back to winning ways after falling short on the same 4G pitch against Young Munster last Saturday.

Vak Abdaladze and Cormac Daly dejected at the end of the game Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

A third loss on the trot would likely knock Andy Wood’s men out of the top four and severely dent their collective confidence. Recapturing the form which saw them score four tries and 31 points on the students at Belfield in November has to be the aim.

UCD head coach Andy Skehan takes great pride in their current joint-top scorer Harry Byrne stepping up with the Ireland Under-20s, for whom College star Tommy O’Brien is now captain. They have the depth to cover the duo’s absence, but it may not be enough against a ‘Tarf back-line that will look to Matt D’Arcy for inspiration.

Recent League Meetings - Saturday, April 15, 2017: Clontarf 37 UCD 28, Castle Avenue; Saturday, November 4, 2017: UCD 24 Clontarf 31, Belfield Bowl

Ulster Bank League Season’s Form: Clontarf: LWLWWWLWWWLL; UCD: WWLLLLWLLLLW

Ulster Bank League Top Scorers - Clontarf: Points: David Joyce 56; Tries: Matt D’Arcy 7; UCD: Points: Harry Byrne, Ciaran Frawley 44 each; Tries: Jamie Glynn 4

CORK CONSTITUTION (2nd) v DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (9th), Temple Hill

Cork Constitution’s losing bonus point at St. Mary’s was enough to keep them in second place, and they will be confident of earning their second successive season’s double over relegation-threatened Dublin University.

Cork Constitution celebrate at the final whistle Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Still, there is no room for complacency as Trinity, who got the better of Mary’s in their last game, are a livewire team when on form. If Tony Smeeth selects the same side from the postponed Garryowen fixture, Jack Kelly will take over from the Ireland Under-20-tied Michael Silvester at full-back, with American Alex McDonald moving to the second row for Jack Dunne who is also away on international duty.

Former Ireland U-19 international Joe White is getting a good run at full-back for Cork Con, starting their last four matches and scoring tries against Buccaneers and Mary’s. More of the same should help Brian Hickey’s men stay in possession of their second home semi-final spot, for the time being.

Recent League Meetings - Saturday, February 4, 2017: Cork Constitution 19 Dublin University 3, Temple Hill; Saturday, November 4, 2017: Dublin University 3 Cork Constitution 28, College Park

Ulster Bank League Season’s Form: Cork Constitution: WLWLLWWWLWWL; Dublin University: LLLWWLWLLLW

Ulster Bank League Top Scorers - Cork Constitution: Points: Tomas Quinlan 92; Tries: JJ O’Neill, Conor Kindregan, Ned Hodson 3 each; Dublin University: Points: Michael Silvester, James Fennelly 35 each; Tries: Michael Silvester 7

GARRYOWEN (6th) v LANSDOWNE (1st), Dooradoyle

With a waterlogged pitch meaning they were idle last week and two defeats prior to that, Garryowen really need to build some momentum. It has been business as usual for unbeaten Lansdowne who dug deep to see off Terenure’s challenge in tricky conditions last Saturday.

Neil Cronin kicks a conversion Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Number 8 Willie Earle stood out for the table toppers, driving the forwards on with his effectiveness on both sides of the ball. But will it be ‘unlucky 13′ for Lansdowne? They lost 19-10 to Young Munster on their most recent trip to Limerick, and had seven points to spare over Garryowen in their last visit to Dooradoyle.

The form of the Garryowen Under-20s is a boost to Conan Doyle’s senior Light Blues. They have won eight straight games in the Donal Walsh Trophy, with Currans youngster Jack Daly, who was due to start at openside in the postponed match against Dublin University, catching the eye.

Recent League Meetings - Saturday, April 15, 2017: Lansdowne 40 Garryowen 17, Aviva Stadium back pitch; Saturday, November 4, 2017: Lansdowne 32 Garryowen 22, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Ulster Bank League Season’s Form: Garryowen: LWWLWLWWWLL; Lansdowne: WWWWWWWWWWWW

Ulster Bank League Top Scorers - Garryowen: Points: Neil Cronin 92; Tries: Liam Coombes, David Johnston 5 each; Lansdowne: Points: Scott Deasy 135; Tries: Mark O’Keefe 6

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (8th) v YOUNG MUNSTER (5th), Templeville Road

Both Peter Burke and Gearoid Prendergast would ideally like to pick unchanged teams after St. Mary’s and Young Munster claimed impressive wins over title-contending sides last weekend. However, injuries may impact on both selections.

Scott Deasy kicks a conversion Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Backs Calvin Nash and Shane Airey both picked up knocks during Munsters’ excellent 25-16 victory at Clontarf, but their pack looks in rude health judging by their efforts in an incredible 47 phases before captain Ben Kilkenny’s clinching try. The try-scoring return of centre Dan Goggin – and his new two-year contract with Munster – is a further boost.

Mary’s had a nightmare trip to Greenfields in November, crashing to a 51-7 defeat at the hands of the Cookies, but they are looking much sharper of late. Full-back Dave Fanagan’s brilliant brace in downing Cork Con, coupled with 18-year-old flanker Ronan Watters’ six turnovers on his first league start, are encouraging signs for the rest of their campaign.

Recent League Meetings - Saturday, February 18, 2017: Young Munster 20 St. Mary’s College 18, Tom Clifford Park; Saturday, November 4, 2017: Young Munster 51 St. Mary’s College 7, Tom Clifford Park

Ulster Bank League Season’s Form: St. Mary’s College: WLLWLLLLLWLW; Young Munster: LLWLWWLLLWWW

Ulster Bank League Top Scorers - St. Mary’s College: Points: Sean Kearns 55; Tries: Tim Maupin 4; Young Munster: Points: Shane Airey 43; Tries: Ben Kilkenny, Ger Slattery, Gavin Coombes 4 each

Division 1B

Banbridge v Shannon, Rifle Park
Dolphin v Old Wesley, Irish Independent Park
Naas v Ballynahinch, Forenaughts
U.C.C. v Ballymena, Mardyke
U.L. Bohemian v Old Belvedere, 4G Pitch, University of Limerick

Division 2A

Blackrock College RFC v Queens University, Stradbrook
Cashel RFC v Galway Corinthians RFC, Spafield
City of Armagh v Malone, Palace Grounds
Galwegians v Greystones, Crowley Park
Highfield v Nenagh Ormond, Woodleigh Park

Division 2B

Belfast Harlequins v Sundays Well, Deramore Park
City Of Derry v Navan RFC, Judge’s Road
Dungannon v MU Barnhall, Stevenson Park
Skerries v Old Crescent, Holmpatrick
Wanderers v Rainey OB, Aviva Stadium

Division 2C

Bective Rangers v Tullamore, Donnybrook
Bruff v Bangor, Kilballyowen Park
Malahide v Thomond, Estuary Road
Midleton v Sligo, Towns Park
Omagh v Seapoint, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Roscrea set up Leinster Schools quarter-final clash with St Mary’s

Blue magic as St Mary’s edge seven-try thriller with St Andrew’s

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dave Mervyn
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I was thinking about what I was going to do if I wasn't going to be a footballer'
'I was thinking about what I was going to do if I wasn't going to be a footballer'
West Ham sack head of recruitment following alleged criticism of African players
Klopp: I'm sure Carragher needs to lose a bit of weight, not Van Dijk
FRANCE
Second-half fightback sees Ireland come close but they begin with defeat in Bordeaux
Second-half fightback sees Ireland come close but they begin with defeat in Bordeaux
'I'm sure that I would be convicted': Ian Bailey trial in France may proceed in his absence
'They are probably a little bit unaware as to the magnitude of the game'
FOOTBALL
Mahrez told to 'clear his head' after being omitted from Foxes squad
Mahrez told to 'clear his head' after being omitted from Foxes squad
French referee slapped with three-month ban after kicking player and sending him off
Arsenal's record signing may be robbed of a debut this weekend
IRELAND
Ireland captain Rory Best refuses to comment on attending team-mates' trial
Ireland captain Rory Best refuses to comment on attending team-mates' trial
Schmidt trusts in 'the bubble' to shield Ireland's players from serious matters outside
Henshaw and Aki back together as Schmidt trusts in Ryan for French clash
SIX NATIONS
The Rugby Show: Ireland v France preview with Mike Ross
The Rugby Show: Ireland v France preview with Mike Ross
Eddie Jones' England team shows one change from the XV Conor O'Shea predicted last week
Cian Healy freshly 'flogged' in body and mind

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie