UL complete three-in-a-row of Ashbourne Cup titles as UCC's wait for final glory goes on

Diarmuid Sheehan reports from Mallow

UL MADE IT three Ashbourne Cup titles in a row tonight seeing off UCC in a highly entertaining final played out in Mallow.

UL players celebrate their victory. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The Shannonsiders were pushed all the way by the Cork side that were looking to bridge a 15 year gap since they last got their hands on this prestigious crown.

Led on the scoring stakes by Beth Carton and Orla Dwyer, UL started this one well and looked like they would lead at the turn however a goal on the stroke of half time from UCCâ€™s Katrina Mackey meant that the challengers went in leading by the minimum, 1-3 to 0-5.

Orla Cronin in action for UCC against UL tonight. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

UL responded straight from the restart with a point from Ciara Murphy however the Leesiders hit back with a quick brace from Orla Cronin and Mackey but from that point on the Limerick side grabbed this one by the neck, pushing out to a five point lead as the game entered the final 10 minutes

UCCâ€™s Cronin continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over for the skull and crossbones with a total of six points (four frees) however despite a strong rally late on this one was destined to go north up the N20 back to the familiar trophy cabinet from where it came.

Scorers for UL: B Carton 0-5 (2f, 1.45 ); O Dwyer 0-4; R Howard, C Murphy, S Fryday, G Oâ€™Brien, N Hanniffy, E Fryday 0-1 each.

Scorers for UCC: O Cronin 0-7 (5f, 1.45); K Mackey 1-1; M McCarthy 0-1.

Contrasting reactions at the final whistle in Mallow. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

UL

R Breen (Goresbridge)

C Walsh (Annacarthy)

M Ryan (Moneygall)

C Crogan (Clooney Quinn)

E Kelly (Truagh/Clonlara)

C Hehir (Inagh/Kilnamona)

K Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields)

E Fryday (Clonoulty Rossmore)

C Murphy (Clarinbridge)

R Howard (Cahir)

B Carton (De La Salle)

O Oâ€™Dwyer (Cashel)

S Fryday (Clonoulty Rossmore)

N Hanniffy (Oranmore/Mauree)

C Lyons (Monaleen)

Subs

A Keane (Inagh/Kilnamona) for S Fryday (40)

A Considine (Kilmihil) for C Murphy (45)

G Oâ€™Brien (Nenagh) for C Lyons (50)

UCC

L Brennan (Rathnure ,Wexford)

R Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks)

M Cahalane (St Finbarrâ€™s Cork)

L Oâ€™Sullivan (Glen Rovers)

A Landers (An Rinn, Waterford)

L Coppinger (St Columâ€™s, Cork)

C Sigerson (Killeagh. Cork)

M McCarthy (Sarsfields. Cork)

H Looney (Killeagh. Cork)

A Oâ€™Connor (St Vincents, Cork)

O Cronin (Enniskeane, Cork)

S McNamara (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick)

P Mackey (Douglas, Cork)

N McCarthy (Inniscarra, Cork)

K Mackey (Douglas, Cork)

Subs

L Callanan (Glen Rovers Cork) for M McCarthy (40)

H Ryan (Blackrock Cork) for A Landers (50).

Referee: J McDonagh (Galway)

