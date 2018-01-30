  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Tuesday 30 January, 2018
UCD book Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final spot after seeing off CIT

DJ Foran was instrumental in a 1-17 to 1-12 win at Belfield tonight.

By Conor McKenna Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 10:02 PM
47 minutes ago 2,969 Views 1 Comment
UCD's DJ Foran (right) and Michael Kearney of CIT.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
UCD's DJ Foran (right) and Michael Kearney of CIT.
UCD's DJ Foran (right) and Michael Kearney of CIT.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

UCD 1-17
CIT 1-12

Conor McKenna reports from Belfield

UCD ADVANCED TO the quarter-finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup after a 1-17 to 1-12 victory over CIT in what was an eventful affair out at Belfield.

The outstanding DJ Foran got the gameâ€™s first point after three minutes, with the Waterford native accounting for 1-9 over the course of the evening.

Two frees from Michael Kearney gave the Cork college the lead, before Foran levelled proceedings with a short-range free.

The Dublin outfit had built up a five-point lead when an excellent effort from Foran sailed between the posts, but Andrew Coffeyâ€™s great finish gave CIT a much-needed goal, which brought the gap back to two points.

John Joe Ryan responded for UCD with a point, but the Cork college were awarded a penalty after 27 minutes, when Kevin Oâ€™Neill was fouled inside the area.

Unfortunely for CIT, Michael Kearneyâ€™s effort went over the bar. The gap was down to one point at the interval, however, with Tomas Oâ€™Connor registering a score on the stroke of half-time.

JJ Doyle UCD manager JJ Doyle. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CIT took the lead when Michael Cahalaneâ€™s 34th minute effort found the target, but that was as good as it got for the Cork side. UCD were in firm control from that point onwards, with Foranâ€™s goal after 54 minutes sealing the victory.

It was a solid team performance from the Dublin-based university and with players like Foran, Tadhg de Burca and Robert Lennon in their side, they will no doubt hope to be in contention for Fitzgibbon glory.

Scorers for UCD: DJ Foran 1-9 (6f), James Maher and Darren Codd (0-3 each), Stephen Quirke and Seamus Flanagan 0-1 each.

Scorers for CIT: Michael Kearney 0-7 (4f, 1 pen, 1â€³65â€³), Andrew Coffey 1-0, Patrick Collins (1f), Tomas Oâ€™Connor, Jerry Oâ€™Neill, Michael Ryan and Michael Cahalane 0-1 each.

UCD

1. Darragh Hughes (Wexford)

2. Brian Quiqley (Wexford)
3. Rob Lennon (Kilkenny)
4. Gary Molloy (Wexford)

5. Michael Cody (Kilkenny)
6. Tadhg de Burca (Waterford)
7. Padraic Guinan (Offaly)

8. James Maher (Kilkenny
9. John Joe Ryan (Tipperary)

10. DJ Foran (Waterford)
11. Stephen Quirke (Tipperary)
12. Seamus Flanagan (Limerick)

13. Tom Phelan (Kilkenny)
14. John Murphy (Kilkenny)
15. Darren Codd (Wexford)

Substitutes

23. Sean Carey (Kilkenny) for Phelan (58)

CIT

1. Patrick Collins (Cork)

17. Donnacha Hartnett (Laois)
3. Darragh Fanning (Limerick)
4. Kevin Galvin (Kilkenny)

5. Dave Noonan (Cork)
6. Enda Heffernan (Tipperary)
30. Robbie Hanley (Limerick)

8. Conor Hammersley (Tipperary)
9. Ronan Heffernan (Tipperary)

10. Jerry Oâ€™Neill (Cork)
11. Michael Kearney (Waterford)
12. Kevin Oâ€™Neill (Cork)

13. Tomas Oâ€™Connor (Cork)
29. Michael Cahalane (Cork)
15. Andrew Coffey (Tipperary)

Substitutes

14. Colm Keane (Cork) for Oâ€™Neill (inj. 26)
21. John Looney (Cork) for Oâ€™Connor (40)
23. John Buckley (Kerry) for Keane (48)
20. Michael Ryan (Tipperary) for Kevin Oâ€™Neill (49).

Referee: James McGrath (Westmeath).

Conor McKenna
@conormckenna98
sport@the42.ie

