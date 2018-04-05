Uefa launch disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool over bus incident

Uefa have opened an investigation into last night's events.

UEFA HAVE OPENED disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool following clashes ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg win over Manchester City last night.

The charges all relate to Article 16 of Uefaâ€™s disciplinary regulations and involve several incident in the proximity of the Manchester City team bus.

The charges include:

Setting off of fireworks

Throwing of objects

Acts of damage

Crowd disturbances

Earlier today, footage emerged from inside the team bus while police on Merseyside confirmed two officers were injured in the incidents.

This case will be dealt with by the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 31 May.

