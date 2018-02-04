Valentina Shevchenko earns Performance of the Night with second-round submission at UFC Belem

VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO WAS the big winner at on Saturday night, as the 29-year-old defeated Priscila Cachoeira in a one-sided affair which saw her earn Performance of the Night with the UFC making its first appearance in Belem.

She earned the accolade and the $50,000 prize at UFC 125 for just the second time in her career with a rear-naked choke inside the second round.

The flyweight fight saw Shevchenko make her debut at 125 pounds, beating UFC debutant Cachoeira who came into Saturday’s fight with an 8-0 record.

Elsewhere Lyoto Machida landed a split-decision win against Eryk Anders in Saturday’s other co-main event.

The 39-year-old Brazilian rolled back the years with a narrow win which was built on a steady performance of consistent straight left hands and kicks to the body, in the process ending a run of three consecutive defeats.

You can watch highlights of Machida vs Anders below.

How did Lyoto Machida pull off "the upset" over Eryk Anders?@twooodley and @thugjitsumaster breakdown the main event at #UFCBelem https://t.co/YHzTVsegFv — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 4, 2018

UFC Belem results:

Lyoto Machida def. Eryk Anders Decision (split) (48-47, 47-48, 49-46) Round 5

Valentina Shevchenko def. Priscila Cachoeira Submission (rear-naked choke) Round 2

Michel Prazeres def. Desmond Green Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 29-28, 30-27) Round 3

Timothy Johnson def. Marcelo Golm Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) Round 3

Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Marlon Vera Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Round 3

Thiago Santos def. Anthony Smith TKO (body kick and punches) Round 2

Sérgio Moraes def. Tim Means Decision (split) (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) Round 3

Alan Patrick def. Damir Hadžović Decision (unanimous) (30-25, 30-27, 30-27) Round 3

Polyana Viana def. Maia Stevenson Submission (rear-naked choke) Round 1

Iuri Alcântara def. Joe Soto TKO (punches) Round 1

