Dublin: -1 °C Sunday 4 February, 2018
Valentina Shevchenko earns Performance of the Night with second-round submission at UFC Belem

There was also a big win for Lyoto Machida as the UFC made its first appearance at Belem on Saturday night.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 12:53 PM
10 hours ago 3,410 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3833095

VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO WAS the big winner at on Saturday night, as the 29-year-old defeated Priscila Cachoeira in a one-sided affair which saw her earn Performance of the Night with the UFC making its first appearance in Belem.

She earned the accolade and the $50,000 prize at UFC 125 for just the second time in her career with a rear-naked choke inside the second round.

Source: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube

The flyweight fight saw Shevchenko make her debut at 125 pounds, beating UFC debutant Cachoeira who came into Saturday’s fight with an 8-0 record.

Elsewhere Lyoto Machida landed a split-decision win against Eryk Anders in Saturday’s other co-main event.

The 39-year-old Brazilian rolled back the years with a narrow win which was built on a steady performance of consistent straight left hands and kicks to the body, in the process ending a run of three consecutive defeats.

You can watch highlights of Machida vs Anders below.

 UFC Belem results:

  • Lyoto Machida def. Eryk Anders Decision (split) (48-47, 47-48, 49-46) Round 5
  • Valentina Shevchenko def. Priscila Cachoeira Submission (rear-naked choke) Round 2
  • Michel Prazeres def. Desmond Green Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 29-28, 30-27) Round 3
  • Timothy Johnson def. Marcelo Golm Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) Round 3
  • Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Marlon Vera Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Round 3
  • Thiago Santos def. Anthony Smith TKO (body kick and punches) Round 2
  • Sérgio Moraes def. Tim Means Decision (split) (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) Round 3
  • Alan Patrick def. Damir Hadžović Decision (unanimous) (30-25, 30-27, 30-27) Round 3
  • Polyana Viana def. Maia Stevenson Submission (rear-naked choke) Round 1
  • Iuri Alcântara def. Joe Soto TKO (punches) Round 1

‘Maybe I should already be dead so I’m just enjoying life with every chance I have’

Eddie Alvarez’s intriguing theory about why Conor McGregor hasn’t been stripped of his title

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

