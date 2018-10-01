This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 1 October, 2018
‘No Irish team, no Irish whiskey, nobody can stop me’

In Episode 1 of the new UFC Embedded series, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor step up preparations for their Las Vegas bout.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 1 Oct 2018, 9:54 PM
49 minutes ago 3,194 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4263623

FIGHT WEEK IS upon us and the new UFC Embedded series documents how Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedo are putting the finishing touches to their preparations for Saturday’s fight.

In the first episode, Khabib rounds off his last day of training at American Kickboxing Academy while McGregor spars at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis also feature as they gear up for their co-headlining clash.

Source: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube

