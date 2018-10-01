‘No Irish team, no Irish whiskey, nobody can stop me’

FIGHT WEEK IS upon us and the new UFC Embedded series documents how Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedo are putting the finishing touches to their preparations for Saturday’s fight.

In the first episode, Khabib rounds off his last day of training at American Kickboxing Academy while McGregor spars at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis also feature as they gear up for their co-headlining clash.

