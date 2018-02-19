  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 19 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cerrone eyes lightweight return after equalling UFC record with superb first-round finish

“Khabib, I’m coming, baby. I ain’t scared to fight you.”

By Paul Dollery Monday 19 Feb 2018, 12:46 PM
47 minutes ago 1,009 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3859825

PA-17442405 Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone Source: Neil Davidson/The Canadian Press/PA Images

AFTER SUFFERING THREE consecutive defeats, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (33-10-1) returned to winning ways in last night’s UFC Fight Night 126 main event in Austin, Texas.

With just two seconds of the first round remaining, referee Herb Dean intervened to bring a halt to Cerrone’s welterweight clash with Yancy Medeiros (15-5-1). Cowboy dropped Medeiros with a powerful right and sealed the deal with ground and pound.

The win was Cerrone’s 20th in the UFC since his February 2011 debut. It means he’s now tied with Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping for the most wins in the history of the leading organisation in mixed martial arts.

It was a much-needed victory for the 34-year-old veteran, who endured a dismal 2017 during which he went 0-3 by suffering losses to Jorge Masvidal, Robbie Lawler and Darren Till.

Speaking afterwards on FOX Sports 1, Cerrone revealed his intention to return to the lightweight division, insisting that he’s keen on a shot at the undefeated Khabib Nurmagoemdov, who’s due to fight Tony Ferguson in April — a bout the UFC have said will be for Conor McGregor’s lightweight belt.

Cerrone has fought eight times at 170 pounds since moving up from the 155-pound division after losing a lightweight title bout to Rafael dos Anjos in December 2015.

“I want 155 [pounds],” Cerrone said. “I want to go get that belt. Khabib, I’m coming, baby. I’m coming. I ain’t scared to fight you.”

He added: “These big old boys hit hard and they’re a lot bigger. I woke up at 168 [pounds], made weight easy. I wish there was a [165-pound] weight class. UFC, could we get a 165 weight class, please? Because that would be cool.

“I’ll just fight whoever they tell me. They’ll call me and tell me ‘we need you at 170’ and I’ll be like, ‘okay’. I’ll take any fight. They all pay the same to me so it doesn’t matter what it is.”

Last night’s bill may have lacked star power but it was an entertaining card nevertheless, with eight of the 12 bouts ending inside the distance, including six first-round finishes.

Sage Northcutt kicked off the main card by earning a close decision win over Thibault Gouti, with popular heavyweight Derrick Lewis rebounding from his defeat to Mark Hunt last June by stopping Marcin Tybura via third-round TKO.

UFC Fight Night 126 results

  • Donald Cerrone def. Yancy Medeiros via TKO (punches) after 4:58 of round one
  • Derrick Lewis def. Marcin Tybura via TKO (punches) after 2:48 of round three
  • James Vick def. Francisco Trinaldo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Curtis Millender def. Thiago Alves via KO (knee) after 4:17 of round two
  • Brandon Davis def. Steven Peterson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-26)
  • Sage Northcutt def. Thibault Gouti via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Jared Gordon via TKO (punches) after 1:58 of round one
  • Geoff Neal def. Brian Camozzi via submission (bulldog choke) after 2:48 of round one
  • Roberto Sanchez def. Joby Sanchez via submission (rear-naked choke) after 1:50 of round one
  • Lucie Pudilová def. Sarah Moras via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)
  • Alex Morono def. Josh Burkman via submission (guillotine choke) after 2:12 of round one
  • Oskar Piechota def. Tim Williams via KO (punches) after 1:54 of round one

Duffer’s brilliance, controversial refereeing calls and Rivaldo magic – 5 classic Chelsea-Barcelona ties

Controversial sacking of manager by email leads to Kerry county board resignations

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I haven't seen him sad, even for one day'
'I haven't seen him sad, even for one day'
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Ireland international Meyler misses penalty as Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
'My work is to be the players' nightmare until the end of the season'
'My work is to be the players' nightmare until the end of the season'
Brazilian derby abandoned after 10 red cards shown
'I wasn't good enough, that is the truth:' Guardiola reveals he was rejected by Wigan
LEINSTER
Smiling James Lowe a natural entertainer on and off the field
Smiling James Lowe a natural entertainer on and off the field
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
McGrath's knee injury may leave Leinster facing Champions Cup headache
REVIEW
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Chris Hughton's Brighton reach quarter-finals as they see off Coventry at home
Rondon stunner in vain as Baggies drop out of FA Cup following taxi debacle

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie