UFC veteran's retirement fight ends with brutal knee-to-the-body knockout

Francesco Trinaldo stopped Evan Dunham in Sao Paulo, while Thiago Santos was victorious in the headliner.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 23 Sep 2018, 1:43 PM
43 minutes ago 2,264 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4250267

UFC 2018: Fight Night Sao Paulo Thiago Santos (top) en route to victory against Eryk Anders in the UFC Fight Night 137 main event. Source: Paulo Lopes

IT WAS BY no means a star-studded card, but last night’s UFC event in Sao Paulo certainly delivered some entertaining action, including several eye-catching finishes.

Chief among them was Francesco Trinaldo’s second-round stoppage of Evan Dunham on the preliminary portion of the UFC Fight Night 137 bill.

Trinaldo floored his opponent with a brutal knee to the body, as Dunham signed off on his mixed martial arts career with a resounding defeat in his 20th and final UFC bout.

There were better fortunes for another fighter who announced his intention to retire in advance of last night’s event, Thales Leites scoring a unanimous-decision victory over Hector Lombard.

Charles Oliveira broke the legendary Royce Gracie’s record for submission wins in the UFC. He forced Christos Giagos to tap to a rear-naked choke, emerging victorious via submission for the 11th time in the octagon.

On the main card, underdog Andre Ewell recorded a split-decision win against former bantamweight champion Renan Barao, who missed weight by more than five pounds.

Now aged 42, ‘Lil Nog’ Antonio Rogerio Nogueira rolled back the years by stopping Sam Alvey by TKO, while Alex Oliveira needed just 39 seconds to put away Carlo Pedersoli Jr.

In the main event, referee Marc Goddard called a halt to the meeting of Thiago Santos and Eryk Anders seconds after the conclusion of the third round.

After a ferocious 15 minutes of action, Anders — who stepped in on a week’s notice to replace Jimi Manuwa, less than a month after defeating Tim Williams — was unable to make it back to his corner ahead of the fourth frame.

Another bout worthy of a mention was the early prelim between Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Luigi Vendramini, which the former won in the second round after rocking his foe with a spectacular flying knee.

UFC Fight Night 137 results

  • Thiago Santos def. Eryk Anders via TKO (referee stoppage) after 5:00 of round three
  • Alex Oliveira def. Carlo Pedersoli via TKO (punches) after 0:39 of round one
  • Antonio Rogerio Nogueira def. Sam Alvey via KO (punches) after 1:00 of round two
  • Andre Ewell def. Renan Barao via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
  • Randa Markos vs. Marina Rodriguez declared a majority draw (28-28, 28-29, 28-28)
  • Charles Oliveira def. Christos Giagos via submission (rear-naked choke) after 3:22 of round two
  • Francisco Trinaldo def. Evan Dunham via KO (knee to the body) after 4:10 of round two
  • Ryan Spann def. Luis Henrique via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Augusto Sakai def. Chase Sherman via TKO (punches) after 4:03 of round three
  • Sergio Moraes def. Ben Saunders via submission (arm-triangle choke) after 4:42 of round two
  • Mayra Bueno Silva def. Gillian Robertson via submission (armbar) after 4:55 of round one
  • Thales Leites def. Hector Lombard via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Luigi Vendramini via KO (flying knee & punches) after 1:20 of round two
  • Livia Renata Souza def. Alex Chambers via submission (guillotine choke) after 1:21 of round one

