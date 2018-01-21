UL Bohemians get the better of Railway Union in top-of-the-table clash

UL BOHEMIANS 29 RAILWAY UNION 12, University of Limerick 4G pitch

THE TOP TWO teams in the Women’s All-Ireland League clashed in Limerick on Saturday and it was UL Bohemians who climbed back to the summit with a deserved 29-12 victory over Railway Union.

In truth, both UL Bohemians and Railway Union were severely depleted, given the number of players on international duty this weekend with the Ireland 15s and Sevens, but Bohs still managed to field the more dynamic team and ran in five tries over the course of the game.

Both sides began rather nervously, which was understandable given the importance of the occasion, before Bohs opened the scoring with an unconverted try from Niamh Kavanagh. Railway hit back with a try from Kate O’Dwyer to leave it five points apiece at half-time and everything to play for in the second half.

The Limerick women were much the better side after the resumption and tries from Chloe Pearse, Laura O’Mahony and the excellent Aine Staunton left the reigning champions well clear and with a bonus point in the bag.

Railway were not prepared to give up without a fight and they replied with a try from industrious captain Meg Kendal, but Bohs closed out the game with a try by Laura Sheehan, as they moved five points at the top of the table.

COOKE 34 TULLAMORE 10, Shaw’s Bridge

The Belfast side recorded a well-merited and pivotal 34-10 victory over the Offaly women on home soil, despite the best efforts of the visitors.

Cooke needed a boost after some recent reversals and produced a top-drawer performance to claim the spoils. They rejigged their selection for this encounter and the shake-up worked wonders. Tullamore came into the game on the back of some very good recent displays, but were overpowered in Belfast, despite hard-earned tries from Emer Phelan and Clodagh Hanniffy.

HIGHFIELD 22 GALWEGIANS 14, Woodleigh Park

Highfield battled their way to a crucial 22-14 win on home soil. The Cork women, who have climbed above Tullamore at the foot of the table, were deserving winners and must be commended for their attitude following a disappointing display in the previous round.

Galwegians came south in confident mood, but Highfield secured a solid and impressive triumph thanks to an excellent squad display. First-half tries from Heather O’Brien and Alice Brislane left Highfield in a great position and they kicked on after the resumption with another O’Brien try before one from Linda McNamara sealed the deal.

Galwegians ended the match with two converted tries to their name courtesy of Denise Redmond and Sarah Cassidy, with the former adding both conversions, but the Blues were left bitterly disappointed at the final whistle.

