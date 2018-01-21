  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
1-10 for Tipperary's Jason Forde as star-studded UL coast past DIT

Tony Kelly and John McGrath were among the big names on the Univeristy of Limerick side.

By Páraic McMahon Sunday 21 Jan 2018, 5:37 PM
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

University of Limerick 3-29

Dublin Institute of Technology 4-17

Páraic McMahon reports from the University of Limerick

IN THE OPENING Group B game of the Fitzgibbon Cup, a star-studded UL easily marched to success over DIT by a margin of seven points in a tame affair.

Gary Kirby, who has taken over from Brian Lohan as UL boss, will be pleased with the result but he’ll be well aware much stiffer tests lie ahead in their pursuit for glory.

UL exerted their dominance from the start with Jason Forde and Pat Ryan raiding for goals inside the opening quarter.

Up front the Limerick college ran riot with all six forward picking off scores. Jason Forde, Kevin O’Brien and Ronan Lynch were among their chief scorers with a combined tally of 1-19.

DIT hit form at the beginning of the second half scoring 2-3 without reply. Nonetheless it would not be enough to dent the challenge of a UL side glittered with inter-county players.

It was a strong win for UL, but letting four goals past David McCarthy is an issue they must rectify as the campaign progresses. When the game comes where their entire team clicks, few sides will be able to compete with them. Each member of their half-back line stood at over six foot but their forwards were worthy of the plaudits on this outing.

DIT face a must-win game against Waterford Institute of Technology on Thursday. UL have to wait till February 1st for their next tie when they meet WIT.

Scorers UL: Jason Forde 1-10 (0-5f), Ronan Lynch 0-5, Kevin O’Brien 0-4, John McGrath 1-1, Pat Ryan 1-1, Ian Galvin 0-2, Tom Morrissey 0-2, Tony Kelly 0-2, David Gleeson 0-1, Paul Maher 0-1.

Scorers DIT: Niall O’Brien 1-9 (0-7f), Patrick Maher 2-1, Derek McNicholas 1-1 (1-0 pen), Justin Cahill 0-2, Robbie Greville 0-2, Conor Ryan 0-1.

UL

David McCarthy (Limerick)

Aidan McGuane
Brian Troy (Kilkenny)
Paul Maher (Tipperary)

Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick)
Conor Cleary (Clare)
David Fitzgerald (Clare)

Tony Kelly (Clare)
Ronan Lynch (Limerick)

Ian Galvin (Clare)
Kevin O’Brien (Limerick)
Tom Morrissey (Limerick)

John McGrath (Tipperary)
Jason Forde (Tipperary)
Pat Ryan (Limerick)

Subs:

Barry Murphy (Limerick) for Ryan (45)
David Gleeson (Tipperary) for Galvin (51)
John Lennon (Laois) for Lynch (53)
Sean Finn (Limerick) for Maher (56)
Jordan Henley (Waterford) for Hegarty (57)

DIT

Sean Brennan (Dublin)

Phillip Cass (Kilkenny)
Cian Hendrecken (Dublin)
Warren Kavanagh (Wicklow)

Tommy Doyle (Westmeath)
Derek McNicholas (Westmeath)
Luke Kelly (Dublin)

Eoghan Dunne (Dublin)
Justin Cahill (Tipperary)

Niall Mitchell (Westmeath)
Patrick Maher (Tipperary)
Liam Blanchfield (Kilkenny)

Niall O’Brien (Westmeath)
Robbie Greville (Westmeath)
Conor Ryan (Dublin)

Subs:

Cian Taylor (Laois) for Doyle (HT)
Jonathon McGuirk (Dublin) for Ryan (45)
Eoghan Darcy (Dublin) for Kelly (48)

Referee: Johnny Ryan (Tipperary)

Elsewhere in the Fitzgibbon Cup, NUI Galway ran out 2-21 to 0-13 winners over Trinity College.

John Fox and Darragh Burke hit the goals for the Galway college in the opening half and they led by 2-10 to 0-11 at the interval.

