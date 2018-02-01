  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
1-6 for Limerick's Murphy as UL see off WIT to set up Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final with UCC

The Gary Kirby-managed side ran out 14 point victors in Waterford.

By Tomas McCarthy Thursday 1 Feb 2018, 9:27 PM
1 hour ago 3,866 Views No Comments
Limerick's Barry Murphy was amongst the UL goalscorers tonight.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Limerick's Barry Murphy was amongst the UL goalscorers tonight.
Limerick's Barry Murphy was amongst the UL goalscorers tonight.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

UL 2-19
Waterford IT 1-8

Tomas McCarthy reports from WIT

BARRY MURPHY AND David Gleeson netted in either half as UL powered into the last eight of the Fitzgibbon Cup on a freezing night at WIT.

Manager Gary Kirby couldn’t call upon John McGrath, Jason Forde, Gearoid Hegarty or Ronan Lynch but they still boasted too much firepower for the hosts.

Limerick attacker Murphy struck 1-6 while fellow county man Kevin O’Brien delivered six points from play. The winners will host UCC next Wednesday.

An injury hit WIT exit at the group stages for the second year running. The hosts finished the hour with twelve wides and missed four scoreable frees during the second period. Wexford goalkeeper Mark Fanning posted 1-1 from placed balls for Paraic Fanning’s charges.

Mark Fanning Wexford goalkeeper Mark Fanning. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The teams exchanged two points each before the away team hit three without reply. On the quarter hour, Murphy fended off a tackle from Calum Lyons and belted the sliotar into the ground past Fanning. O’Brien, Tom Morrissey and Ian Galvin stretched the lead to ten by the interval (1-11 to 0-4).

Joe O’Connor and Jack Prendergast shaved the arrears to eight on the restart. Murphy and O’Brien swiftly restored UL’s double digit advantage however. Kirby emptied the bench and sub David Gleeson fired home after 53 minutes. WIT number one Fanning blasted in a consolation goal from a 30 metre free.

Gary Kirby UL manager Gary KIrby Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Scorers for UL: Barry Murphy 1-6 (0-4f), Kevin O’Brien 0-6, David Gleeson 1-1, Ian Galvin 0-3, Tom Morrissey 0-2, Stephen Roche 0-1.

Scorers for WIT: Mark Fanning 1-1 (1-1fs), Pat Lyng 0-2 (1f), Gary Cullinane, Sean O’Brien, Jack Prendergast, Joe O’Connor (1f), Calum Lyons 0-1 each.

UL

1. David McCarthy (Glenroe, Limerick)

19. Sean Finn (Bruff, Limerick)
7. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona, Clare)
2. Brian Troy (Emeralds, Kilkenny)

6. Barry Heffernan (Éire Óg Nenagh, Tipperary)
3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley, Clare)
9. Aidan McGuane (Kilmaley, Clare)

8. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, Clare)
4. Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Tipperary)

10. Ian Galvin (Clonlara, Clare)
11. Kevin O’Brien (Patrickswell, Limerick)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane, Limerick)

18. Barry Murphy (Doon, Limerick)
24. Michael Mullins (Gort, Galway)
26. JP Lucey (Shamrocks, Waterford)

Subs

21. David Gleeson (Ballinahinch, Tipperary) for Maher (43)
20. John Lennon (Rosenallis, Laois) for Morrissey (43)
17. Jordan Henley (Tallow, Waterford) for Heffernan (45)
22. Stephen Roche (Kilnadeema-Leitrim, Galway) for McGuane (49)
29. Michael Mackey (Adare, Limerick) for Mullins (55)

Waterford IT

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown, Wexford)

2. Seadnaidh Smyth (Midleton, Cork)
3. Michael Whelan (Carrick Davins, Tipperary)
17. Tom Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris, Tipperary)

20. Gary Cullinane (Passage East, Waterford)
6. John Henderson (Fenians, Kilkenny)
7. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower, Waterford)

8. Jack Prendergast (Lismore, Waterford)
15. Pa Walsh (Passage East, Waterford)

10. Pat Lyng (Rower-Inistioge, Kilkenny)
11. Sean O’Brien (Patrickswell, Limerick)
14. Joe O’Connor (St Rynagh’s, Offaly)

23. John Kennedy (Mount Sion, Waterford)
25. Colin Burke (Whitegate, Clare)
13. Conor Hennessy (Tullogher-Rosbercon, Kilkenny)

Subs

21. Adam Roche (Passage East, Waterford) for Lyng (22)
10. Lyng for Kennedy (half-time)
26. Diarmuid Claffey (Kiltormer, Galway) for O’Brien (55)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)

