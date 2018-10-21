This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Crossmaglen champions of Armagh for the first time since 2015, while Coalisland gain Tyrone final revenge

We run through all the big results from Ulster club football action.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 6:58 PM
1 hour ago 3,260 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4298105

IT WAS A busy day of club football in Ulster.

Crossmaglen ended a three-year wait without the Armagh SFC title with a 0-24 to 1-15 victory over Ballymacnab. 

In the Tyrone final, Coalisland Na Fianna landed their 10th county title with a 2-11 to 1-7 win over Killyclogher.

Tiernan McCann bagged a first-half goal for Killyclogher but Coalisland hit the net through Paddy McNeice and Peter McGahan to gain revenge for their 2016 final defeat to the same opponents.

Niall Kerr with Martin Swift, Conall McCann, Emmett McFadden and Gary Wallace Coalisland's Niall Kerr is tackled by Martin Swift, Conall McCann, Emmett McFadden and Gary Wallace. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Gaoth Dobhair claimed their first Donegal title in 12 years with a deserved 12-point victory against Naomh Conaill. County player Odhrán Mac Niallais scored eight points in a majestic display from midfield for the victors. 

Naomh Conaill hit the net late on through  Ciaran Thompson but they ended up losing by 0-17 to 1-7.

In an enjoyable Cavan decider, Castlerahan delivered the crown after suffering defeat in each of the last three finals.

This time around they enjoyed a 2-11 to 1-13 win against Crosserlough, coming back from six points behind with 15 minutes to go to win a high-quality clash. 

Coleraine are the champions in Derry following their 1-12 to 0-12 victory over Lavey. It’s just the second time in the club’s history to lift the John McLaughlin Cup. Lavey fought back from a sizeable deficit with substitute Caileann O’Boyle scoring seven points, but it wasn’t quite enough. 

Cargin prevailed in the Antrim final by defeat Creggan by 0-5 to 0-4.

Finally, in the Ulster club first round, Monaghan’s Scotstown advanced past Derrygonnelly of Fermanagh on a scoreline of 2-17 to 1-11.

