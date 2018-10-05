'If there's an opportunity, we have to take it': Connacht out to rewrite history

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has called on his players to be ruthless in the red zone as they attempt to make history with victory in Belfast this evening [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sport].

Connacht have never won a Guinness Pro14 game in Ulster and they come into this game on the back of a 20-3 defeat at the hands of inter-provincial rivals Leinster last Saturday, having failed to score a try in that game.

Friend has made four changes to his side with Jarrad Butler returning as captain while last week’s skipper Dave Heffernan misses out through injury.

“Away from home and in the inter-pros, you are not going to get many chances, and we probably had a couple of chances against Leinster, and that can be the difference in a game,” Friend said.

“So, if there’s an opportunity, we have to take it. If we are the team with that ruthless and clinical desire, then we have a fair chance of winning it.”

Connacht have lost all 15 of their league games in Belfast including last season’s 16-8 defeat, although the western province were 44-16 winners when the sides met at the Sportsground last term.

Tom McCartney replaces Heffernan at hooker and academy back row Paul Boyle comes in for Robin Copeland at number eight, and slots in alongside Butler who is at openside flanker.

The only other change sees Matt Healy start on the left wing instead of Cian Kelleher. He was injured and missed out on the defeat to the Pro14 and Champions Cup holders.

Andy Friend speaking in Galway earlier this week. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Connacht have not defeated Ulster at Kingspan Stadium since 1960 but Friend is confident his players won’t be weighed down by the province’s dismal record.

“I reckon in the last 58 years there’s probably been 58 occasions when they have talked about that, and it hasn’t worked,” he continued.

“So I thought bugger that, we will break the trend, and we haven’t talked about it. When we win, we will talk about it, without a doubt.

“We haven’t spoken to the boys about it at all. We have spoken as a coaching staff, and it’s like ‘same old same old, let’s not talk about,’ so we haven’t.”

Ulster:

15. Peter Nelson

14. Angus Kernohan

13. Angus Curtis

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rory Best

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson

6. Matthew Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16 Adam McBurney

17 Eric O’Sullivan

18 Ross Kane

19 Kieran Treadwell

20 Sean Reidy

21 Dave Shanahan

22 Johnny McPhillips

23 James Hume.

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Tom Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Tom McCartney

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Quinn Roux

6. Sean O’Brien

7. Jarrad Butler (captain)

8. Paul Boyle.

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Peter McCabe

18. Conor Carey

19. James Cannon

20. Colby Fainga’a

21. Caolin Blade

22. Kyle Godwin

23. Cian Kelleher.

Referee: Andrew Brace [IRFU].

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud