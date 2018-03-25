  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 25 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It felt a lot worse than the scoreboard suggested' - Gibbes disgruntled with Cardiff defeat

Ulster suffered a bruising 35-17 away defeat to Cardiff at the Arms Park last night.

By Adam McKendry Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 10:59 AM
24 minutes ago 593 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3922939
Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes.
Image: Henry Browne
Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes.
Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes.
Image: Henry Browne

ULSTER HEAD COACH Jono Gibbes was scathing in his assessment of his side’s latest defeat as they went down 35-17 to the Cardiff Blues at the Arms Park in the Guinness Pro14.

It’s the latest in a long line of away losses for the northern province this season, with this their second consecutive reversal in Wales where they’ve conceded at least four tries.

From the moment the excellent Jarrod Evans crossed for the Blues’ first try after just two minutes to Dillon Lewis’ bonus point try with the clock in the red in the second half, Ulster were far and away second best in the Welsh capital.

The harsh reality is Gibbes’ side are now on the verge of missing out on the play-offs as they are 14 points behind third placed Edinburgh, and they could soon be overtaken by Benetton for a place in the Champions Cup play-off.

“It felt a lot worse than the scoreboard suggested,” said an angry Gibbes. “That’s a really deflating performance. There’s not a lot we can hang our hats on there or be proud of.

“The scoreboard isn’t a fair reflection of how utterly we weren’t in that game. I’m not even sure how well they played, to be honest. It’s pretty deflating.

Ulster’s Charles Piutau Ulster players dejected. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

“There’s nothing that we want to be associated with. We don’t want to tolerate that or accept that. We worked hard during the week and that’s a let down. That’s a let down for a lot of people.

“There’s guys not in the 23 that helped us prepare and they’ll be sat at home watching that and they’ll be rightfully… disgusted might be too strong, but certainly feeling let down.”

It’s not a new thing either, Ulster’s form on the road has been so below par they haven’t won outside of Belfast since December, and in league action that record stretches back even further to November.

Now they are on a three-match losing skid and have won just two of their last seven in all competitions – a record that could leave them without Champions Cup rugby for next season if it’s not arrested quickly.

There are questions that must be answered of course, and Gibbes doesn’t hide away from asking some of them himself.

The Kiwi coach pondered: “There’s things that we’ve got to look at. Was the selection right? Did we coach well enough? The players will bring their final bit to the piece too. It’s all something we’ve to look at.

“I think it’s safe to assume all three weren’t good enough. There’s nothing really that we want to associate ourselves with from that performance. There’s nothing in that performance that we aspire to be. There was nothing positive.

Dillon Lewis celebrates his bonus point try with teammates Dillon Lewis celebrates his bonus point try with team-mates. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“It’s not good enough and it doesn’t reflect what we’re trying to do, what we’re trying to work in and what we’re trying to put pride in.

“It’s just not good enough. We have to look at ourselves and come up with an idea about what can transfer onto the pitch in Murrayfield in two weeks’ time.”

A practical response is required and, after a week off for the European quarter-finals, they’ll be looking to get it away to third-placed Edinburgh in what is now a make or break game for this team.

Lose and their play-off ambitions are officially over, win and suddenly new life is breathed into a campaign that up to this point has lacked impetus, even if it’s only to solidify their place in fourth and that European play-off.

But what would those practical improvements be?

“I think it’s consistency of habits in the game,” Gibbes claims. “You’ll notice that we gave away cheap penalties. Cardiff didn’t really have to earn them, we didn’t put pressure on the referee to make sound technical judgements. They were all pretty easier.

“We’ve got to get better at that. If we get better around those sorts of things we’ll be harder to beat. You watch that game, Danny (Wilson) obviously did a great job and they were good value, but we weren’t that hard to beat and that’s hurtful to say.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

International stars can’t stop Cardiff landing crushing blow to Ulster’s play-off hopes

‘We’re just getting by but I think it’s almost at breaking point for a lot of players’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam McKendry
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
A bullet from Muller earns world champions Germany draw with Spain
Lingard's first international goal sees England defeat the Dutch on Koeman's debut
CRICKET
Australia's captain and vice-captain stand down for third Test amid ball-tampering scandal
Australia's captain and vice-captain stand down for third Test amid ball-tampering scandal
I saw an opportunity to change the ball condition - Bancroft
Australia batsman caught up in ball-tampering row during Test against South Africa
REPORT
International stars can't stop Cardiff landing crushing blow to Ulster's play-off hopes
International stars can't stop Cardiff landing crushing blow to Ulster's play-off hopes
Ireland keep Euro hopes alive with goals from Man United and Southampton prospects
Richmond rocks as captain Bermingham heads Buckley's Saints to first home win of the season

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie